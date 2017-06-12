‘Criminal Minds’ Parts With Damon Gupton After Single Season at CBS

“Criminal Minds” has lost another star. Damon Gupton is exiting the CBS procedural after just one season as a series regular due to creative changes in the show, Variety has confirmed.

In response to a message on posted by football player Tyvis Powell, “When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal, you do not change your decision to get there,” Gupton responded: “wanted to let you know I appreciate this as I just lost my job. You throwing out the 1st pitch is pure class and a monumental image.”

wanted to let you know I appreciate this as I just lost my job. You throwing out the 1st pitch is pure class and a monumental image. — Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) June 10, 2017

This season also saw the departure of series star Thomas Gibson, who was fired from the show at the start of the season after an altercation with a producer. In the wake of his exit, several series regulars were added to the main cast, including Gupton, returning player Paget Brewster, a newly promoted Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez.

The season 12 finale ended in a cliffhanger, with Gupton’s character — along with several other agents — in limbo as their SUVs were rammed at high speed by an 18-wheeler.

“Criminal Minds,” which hails from ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios, will return for its 13th season in September. A spinoff, “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” will also not be returning in the fall after being cancelled following its sophomore season.