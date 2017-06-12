‘Criminal Minds’ Parts With Damon Gupton After Single Season at CBS

“Criminal Minds” has lost another star. Damon Gupton is exiting the CBS procedural after just one season as a series regular due to creative changes in the show, Variety has confirmed.
In response to a message on Twitter posted by football player Tyvis Powell, “When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal, you do not change your decision to get there,” Gupton responded: “wanted to let you know I appreciate this as I just lost my job. You throwing out the 1st pitch is pure class and a monumental image.”
This season also saw the departure of series star Thomas Gibson, who was fired from the show at the start of the season after an altercation with a producer. In the wake of his exit, several series regulars were added to the main cast, including Gupton, returning player Paget Brewster, a newly promoted Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez.
The season 12 finale ended in a cliffhanger, with Gupton’s character — along with several other agents — in limbo as their SUVs were rammed at high speed by an 18-wheeler.
“Criminal Minds,” which hails from ABC Studios and CBS TV Studios, will return for its 13th season in September. A spinoff, “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” will also not be returning in the fall after being cancelled following its sophomore season.