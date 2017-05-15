‘Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at CBS

“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” has been canceled after two seasons at CBS, Variety has learned.

The series, a spinoff of the hit CBS show “Criminal Minds,” was a drama about the specialized International Division of the FBI tasked with solving crimes and coming to the rescue of Americans who find themselves in danger while abroad.

It starred Gary Sinise, Alana De La Garza, Daniel Henney, Tyler James Williams, and Annie Funke. Erica Messer created the series and executive produced along with Mark Gordon, Nick Pepper, and Adam Glass. ABC Studios produced in association with CBS Television Studios and The Mark Gordon Company.

The series never achieved the same ratings success of its parent program. Season 2 is currently averaging a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5 million viewers per episode, down significantly in both measures from Season 1. For comparison, Season 12 of “Criminal Minds” averaged a 1.4 rating and 7.5 million viewers.

CBS previously renewed 18 of their series. The returning shows renewed to date include six comedies such as “Big Bang Theory” (for two seasons), “Mom,” and “Life in Pieces”; nine dramas including “Blue Bloods” and “Madam Secretary”; newsmagazines “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes”; and reality series “Survivor.” “Big Brother” was previously renewed for two more seasons back in August.

In addition, five freshman shows were part of the network’s early renewals: dramas “Bull” and “MacGyver;” and comedies “Kevin Can Wait,” “Man With a Plan,” and “Superior Donuts.” On the pilot side, the network has picked up dramas “SEAL Team,” “Wisdom of the Crowd,” “SWAT,” and “Instinct,” along with previously announced comedy order “Young Sheldon” and “9JKL,” “Me, Myself, and I,” and “By the Book” from executive producer and “Big Bang” star Johnny Galecki.