Creative Arts Emmys: Alexis Bledel, Jane Lynch Discuss Significance of Their Wins

Jane Lynch and Alexis Bledel were among the winners on night two of the Creative Arts Emmys to join reporters backstage to discuss their award-winning performances.

Bledel said she felt “so grateful” to be part of a show like “The Handmaid’s Tale” due to its cultural impact. For Lynch, she joked about where she stores all of her Emmys, with this year’s win bringing her total to four. In addition, “Fargo” composer Jeff Russo revealed whether or not he has discussed a possible Season 4 with series creator Noah Hawley.

Read their full quotes below.

Bledel, winner for guest actress in a drama series for “The Handmaid’s Tale”

On her reaction to winning: “I just remember feeling really surprised and really honored to accept this. I’m so grateful to be a part of this show, so being singled out for being on this show is just very special to me personally.”

On the show’s cultural impact: “It’s really an incredible thing when creating art inspires conversation and is thought provoking enough to stand out in this way. It’s really just an honor to do the work and be a part of that and be a part of the conversation in that way.”

Lynch, winner for actress in a short-form comedy or drama series for “Dropping the Soap”

On frequently collaborating with her friends: “To work with friends … and to have everything work so beautifully and have everybody’s schedules free up at the same time and have a terrific script — like we shoot like one big episode of television. … I love ensemble and I love playing around and I love having a great script.”

On where she keeps her Emmys: “I made room. I have a shelving unit as you walk into my house and they are humbly on the top shelf so you don’t look right at them.”

Kim Estes, winner for actor in a short-form comedy or drama series for “Dicks”

On the future of short-form content: “It is that venue or that form that is being looked at more and more today. That next generation will be almost all short-form. If the presence is not felt now, it will be felt very, very soon.”

Susan Jacobs, winner for music supervision for “Big Little Lies”

On why the Television Academy waited so long to make a music supervision category: “I think that a lot of people — it’s a confusing category. I don’t think people really quite understand what it is. When you look at all the categories and subcategories, it’s kind of shocking and amazing that it has not been included before. … We’re sort of like the bastard children.”

Russo, winner for music composition for a limited series, movie, or special for “Fargo”

On if he has talked to Hawley about “Fargo” Season 4: “We have, yes. We talked about it and there is no answer to that. What he said to me was, ‘If there is a story to be told, we will tell it.’ I think he will wait until the story finds him or he finds the story until we know for sure whether or not we’re going to do one. But I do know that if there is no story, he won’t force one. “