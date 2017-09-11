Creative Arts Emmys: ‘Westworld,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Nab Early Leads

“Westworld,” “Stranger Things,” and “Saturday Night Live” emerged as the early leaders in this year’s Emmy race after the second night of the 69th Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday.

Heading into the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 17, the three shows are tied with five total wins each. “SNL’s” trophies include guest actor in a comedy series for Dave Chappelle, who hosted the show on Nov. 12 immediately after the presidential election, and guest actress in a comedy series for Melissa McCarthy, who repeatedly portrayed former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The long-running NBC sketch series was up for 22 Emmys this year, tied for the most-nominated series with HBO’s “Westworld.”

For “Westworld,” the series’ five wins included special visual effects and makeup for a single-camera series (non-prosthetic). “Stranger Things” went into this year’s Emmys with 19 total nominations. Its prizes thus far include main title design and original main title theme music. However, “Stranger Things” actress Shannon Purser lost out to “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Alexis Bledel in the guest actress in a drama series category. So, as of yet, there has been no justice for Barb.

Other early leaders this year include: HBO’s “The Night Of” (four wins), Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th” (four wins), HBO’s “Big Little Lies” (four wins), NBC’s “Hairspray Live” (three wins), and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” (three wins).

“Westworld,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” will all square off in the best drama series category at the Primetime Emmys, as well as the supporting actress in a drama series category. Read the full list of this year’s nominations here.

When looking at network totals thus far, HBO is currently in the lead with 19 total wins. The premium cabler was the most-nominated net this year with 111 total nominations. Netflix is currently second with 16 wins, with the streaming service up for 91 Emmys this year. NBC is fourth with nine total wins, including Gerald McRaney nabbing guest actor in a drama series for the breakout hit “This Is Us.”