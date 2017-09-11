Creative Arts Emmys: ‘Westworld,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Stranger Things’ Nab Early Leads

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Westworld Stranger Things SNL
Courtesy of HBO, NBC, Netflix

Westworld,” “Stranger Things,” and “Saturday Night Live” emerged as the early leaders in this year’s Emmy race after the second night of the 69th Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday.

Heading into the Primetime Emmys on Sept. 17, the three shows are tied with five total wins each. “SNL’s” trophies include guest actor in a comedy series for Dave Chappelle, who hosted the show on Nov. 12 immediately after the presidential election, and guest actress in a comedy series for Melissa McCarthy, who repeatedly portrayed former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. The long-running NBC sketch series was up for 22 Emmys this year, tied for the most-nominated series with HBO’s “Westworld.”

Related

Jeff RussoCreative Arts Emmy Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Sep 2017

Creative Arts Emmy Winners: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Westworld,’ ‘Big Little Lies’ Win Big — Complete List

For “Westworld,” the series’ five wins included special visual effects and makeup for a single-camera series (non-prosthetic). “Stranger Things” went into this year’s Emmys with 19 total nominations. Its prizes thus far include main title design and original main title theme music. However, “Stranger Things” actress Shannon Purser lost out to “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Alexis Bledel in the guest actress in a drama series category. So, as of yet, there has been no justice for Barb.

Other early leaders this year include: HBO’s “The Night Of” (four wins), Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th” (four wins), HBO’s “Big Little Lies” (four wins), NBC’s “Hairspray Live” (three wins), and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” (three wins).

“Westworld,” “Stranger Things,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” will all square off in the best drama series category at the Primetime Emmys, as well as the supporting actress in a drama series category. Read the full list of this year’s nominations here.

When looking at network totals thus far, HBO is currently in the lead with 19 total wins. The premium cabler was the most-nominated net this year with 111 total nominations. Netflix is currently second with 16 wins, with the streaming service up for 91 Emmys this year. NBC is fourth with nine total wins, including Gerald McRaney nabbing guest actor in a drama series for the breakout hit “This Is Us.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad