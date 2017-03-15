Pete Holmes is going to be “Crashing” with HBO for another season.

The comedy series about a struggling standup comedian trying to make it in New York has been renewed for Season 2. Exec produced by Holmes and Judd Apatow, “Crashing” bowed Feb. 19 to strong reviews.

“Pete and Judd have proven to be the ultimate ambassadors for the standup comedy world,” said HBO programming exec VP Amy Gravitt. “I’m delighted by the response to the show and am thrilled to welcome them back for a second season.”

HBO has eight episodes of “Crashing” on deck for Season 1. There’s no word yet on the episode order for Season 2. The series has been a natural showcase for guest shots by prominent comedians and New York notables. Those that appear in Season 1 include Dave Attell, Hannibal Buress, Artie Lange, T.J. Miller, Jim Norton, Rachael Ray, and Sarah Silverman.

Lauren Lapkus and George Basil are series regulars alongside Holmes.