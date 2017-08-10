Hulu Adaptation of Michael Hassan’s ‘Crash & Burn’ Sets Four for Main Cast

The upcoming Hulu series adaptation of Michael Hassan’s best-selling book “Crash & Burn” has set four actors for its main cast, Variety has learned.

Alex Fitzalan (pictured above), Sebastian Chacon, Alex Wolff, and Camila Perez will all star in the series, which Variety exclusively reported was in development at the streamer back in May. Season 1 of the the coming-of-age drama follows three troubled suburban boys through an averted school shooting in the mid-1990s.

Fitzalan will play Steve Newman, who became a local hero for his role in averting the shooting. Since then, his father has pressured him to write a book about the experience, thinking it will help his son get into a good college. But in order to write the book, Steve must confront his past

Chacon will play J.R. Lopez, who was born in Colombia and lived there until his family moved to New York, when he was still a young boy. As we learn more about his life through Steve’s writing, we will begin to understand the truth about what part JR may or may not have played in the events of that fateful day.

Wolff will play Gabriel Krall. Once good friends with Steve and J.R., Gabriel is the neglected member of the trio. After learning about Steve’s plan to write a book, Gabriel decides to take action and force his version of the truth into the light.

Perez will play Roxanne Lopez, J.R.’s older sister. Roxanne is a trained dancer with big ambitions who becomes a touchstone in all the boys’ lives.

Alex Zelman will write and serve as showrunner. Zelman will executive produce along with Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen through their shingle Veritas Entertainment. Michael Dinner and Katie DiMento will also executive produce through his Rooney McP Productions banner. Sony TV will produce.