Craig T. Nelson will star in ABC’s comedy pilot “Raised By Wolves,” Variety has learned.

“Raised By Wolves” is about Sheila Gabel, one tough mother struggling to support her five opinionated, eccentric kids on a shoestring budget in a Midwestern town.

Sheila will be played by the previously announced Star Georgia King. Nelson will star as the male lead, Sheila’s father, Paul “Grampy” Kosinski, a cheerfully entitled baby boomer with limited resources who often takes advantage of his daughter, but also provides an odd comfort to the family.

Other cast members are Cooper Friedman and Lulu Wilson, who will play two of the five children.

For Nelson, the pilot marks a return to ABC, the network that was home to his Emmy-winning comedy series “Coach,” which ran for nine seasons. In 2015, NBC greenlit a modern-day reboot of “Coach,” which picked up 18 years after the original sitcom went off the air, but despite the straight-to-series order, the network axed the series well before it made it to air. “Raised By Wolves” also marks Nelson’s regular return to broadcast television, following “Parenthood.”

Based on the U.K. series by Caitlin Moran and Caroline Moran, who will serve as executive producers on the the ABC pilot, “Raised By Wolves” was written by “Juno” screenwriter Diablo Cody. She will exec produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Kenton Allen, Matthew Justice, Caroline Leddy and Ben Taylor, who’s directing the pilot. The project hails from Berlanti Productions, Big Talk Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Nelson is repped by Paradigm, Forward Entertainment and Tom Hoberman.