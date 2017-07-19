TV News Roundup: Suranne Jones to Star in HBO Drama ‘Gentleman Jack’

In today’s roundup, HBO’s “Gentleman Jack” casts its lead, and A&E reality series “Wahlburgers” gets a premiere date.

CASTING

Sally Wainwright’s “Gentleman Jack,” formerly known as “Shibden Hall,” cast Suranne Jones to star in the new HBO and BBC One drama series. Jones will play Anne Lister, who is depicted as the charismatic, single-minded landowner who charms her way into high society, ignores convention, and sets out to marry a wealthy man. Based on historical fact, “Gentleman Jack” centers on an unlikely love story set in 1931 Halifax — the cradle of the industrial revolution. The series examines Anne’s relationships with her family, her servants, her tenants, her industrial rivals, and her would-be-wife, the wealthy heiress Ann Walker.

Crackle’s drama series “The Oath” added cast for three recurring roles: Billy Malone, Sarah Dumont, and Aaron Abrams. Malone plays Frank Albanese, the casino manager and longtime mentor and father figure to Steve Hammond (Ryan Kwanten). Dumont plays Kate Miller, the beautiful new pit boss at Frank’s casino who is described as having a mysterious past. Abrams plays David Shankman, an arrogant young hotshot CEO of Helixa Corporation. His character, a reckless rich kid, unknowingly sets in motion a deadly series of events that will shape the first season. The trio joins the previously announced ensemble cast of Kwanten, Cory Hardrict, Arlen Escarpeta, Katrina Law, and J.J. Soria. The series is set to debut in 2018 and is currently in production in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “The Oath” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc.

PREMIERE DATES

A&E Network will premiere a new season of “Wahlburgers” as the reality series airs its 75th episode milestone. The show will run back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. “Wahlburgers” continues to chronicle the lives of Mark, Donnie, and Paul Wahlberg, along with matriarch Alma, as they balance their burger empire, which is set to open 300 locations globally. Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Donnie Wahlberg serve as executive producers.

RENEWALS

HGTV has renewed three of its fantasy lifestyle series, “Beach Hunters,” “Lakefront Bargain Hunt,” and “Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renovation.” More than 50 new episodes are slated to air in 2018. “Beach Hunters” showcases buyers traveling to seaside destinations to find their dream homes. In “Lakefront Bargain Hunt,” buyers seek budget-friendly waterfront homes in lakeside towns, whereas “Lakefront Bargain Hunt Renvation” features families who purchase lakefront fixer uppers.

TLC announced the return of Paige Davis as host for the upcoming season of “Trading Spaces,” set to premiere in 2018. Casting of homeowners has begun in the first three cities of Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Baltimore. “Trading Spaces” is produced by Endemol Sine North America subsidiary Authentic Entertainment.

CONTESTS

In light of the fall revival of “Will & Grace,” NBC launched a contest on Crowdrise, inviting fans of the Emmy-winning comedy to enter $10 for a chance to sit in the audience during the season premiere taping in Los Angeles on Aug. 9. The winner will also receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the iconic set and take photos with the cast. NBC will donate all proceeds to the Human Rights Campaign to support LGBTQ rights. “Will & Grace” premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.