Crackle Sets Premiere Date for 50 Cent-Produced Drama ‘The Oath’

Crackle announced the premiere date for the upcoming drama series “The Oath” on Thursday.

The series, which hails from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson,” will debut on Crackle on March 8. The series stars Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict, Arlen Escarpeta, Katrina Law, J.J. Soria, and “Game of Thrones” alum Sean Bean.

The 10-episode series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend. It sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join, but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

Created by Joe Halpin, who worked as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in South Central for 17 years, 12 of which as an undercover officer, the series looks at the complicated dynamics in these organizations and documents the lives of those willing to risk it all, to have it all.

Jackson executive produces via his G-Unit Film & Television Inc.. Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group, and Anne Clements also executive produce. Halpin serves as writer and showrunner. The series is directed by Jeff T. Thomas and Luis Prieto.