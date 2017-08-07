CBS All Access, Showtime OTT to Top 4 Million Subscribers, Expand Internationally & Add Sports Channel

CBS Corp. is moving fast in the streaming channel arena, with plans to expand CBS All Access and Showtime’s OTT services to Canada and other international markets by next year.

CBS is also working on the launch of a streaming sports channel patterned after its CBSN digital news service. The movement in the OTT market comes as CBS All Access and the Showtime standalone service are poised to exceed 4 million subscribers in total by the end of this year, CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves told investors on Monday.

More to come