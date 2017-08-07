CBS All Access, Showtime OTT to Top 4 Million Subscribers, Expand Internationally & Add Sports Channel

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
CBS
Courtesy of CBS

CBS Corp. is moving fast in the streaming channel arena, with plans to expand CBS All Access and Showtime’s OTT services to Canada and other international markets by next year.

CBS is also working on the launch of a streaming sports channel patterned after its CBSN digital news service. The movement in the OTT market comes as CBS All Access and the Showtime standalone service are poised to exceed 4 million subscribers in total by the end of this year, CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves told investors on Monday.

More to come

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad