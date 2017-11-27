Courtney B. Vance’s ‘Heist 88’ in the Works at FX

FX is developing “Heist 88,” a crime drama from executive producers Courtney B. Vance and Dwayne Johnson-Cochran. Under the script development deal between FX and the producers, Emmy-winner Vance is set to star in the project should it be picked up to series.

Set in 1988, “Heist 88” tells the true story of arch-criminal and master manipulator Armand Moore, who persuaded four young, African-American employees of First National Bank of Chicago to steal $70 million via a sophisticated take down of the banking wire system. Vance would star as Moore.

Johnson-Cochran, who co-created the NBC series “Minor Adjustments” and directed the HBO film “Love and Action in Chicago,” will write and serve as exec producer. Also exec producing alongside Vance and Johnson-Cochran are Pam Veasey and Hemingway Taylor Productions’ Anthony Hemingway and Mark Taylor.

Vance won the 2016 Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series for his performance as attorney Johnnie Cochran in FX’s “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” His most recent acting credits include the feature films “Office Christmas Party” and “The Mummy” and the HBO film “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.” He will also appear in Wes Anderson’s upcoming Fox Searchlight animated film, “Isle of Dogs.” Vance is represented by Gersh, Lighthouse Entertainment and attorney Darrell Miller of Fox Rothschild.