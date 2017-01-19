Starz announced on Thursday that three actors will join the cast of “Counterpart” in recurring guest roles.

Stephen Rea, Richard Schiff and Sarah Bolger will join J.K. Simmons in the espionage, sci-fi thriller about a man named Howard Silk (Simmons) who discovers that the agency he works for is hiding a secret — a crossing to a parallel dimension.

Schiff will play Director of Diplomacy Roland Fancher, an expert litigator and feared power negotiator between both dimensions in the series. Fancher is the head of the Office of Interchange’s diplomacy department, responsible for negotiating the exchange of prisoners between worlds.

Rea will play Alexander Pope, an old-world Englishman. He pulls strings from behind the scenes and knows where all the bodies are buried — sometimes literally. Bolger plays Anna, a mysterious young woman whose appearance threatens Silk and his counterpart.

“Counterpart” is created and written by Justin Marks. Executive producers are Morten Tyldum and Marks with Amy Berg, Gary Gilbert with Gilbert Films, Jordan Horowitz, Keith Redmon and Bard Dorros with Anonymous Content. Simmons also serves as a producer. Tyldum directed the first episode.

Schiff is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Leverage Management; Rea is repped by ICM Partners and Manager Sue Leibman-Barking Dog Entertainment; Bolger is repped by CAA, Troika and Mosaic.