Corrine Olympios Ends ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Investigation, Will Not Return to Series

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Corinne Olympios has ended her investigation into the events that led to production on the ABC reality series being briefly shut down, Olympios announced Thursday.

” I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired,” Olympios said in a statement. “My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise.” She also said she will not return to the series, which has resumed production on Season 4 in Mexico for a planned debut later this summer.

Production on Season 4 of the reality series was shut down due to alleged misconduct involving Olympios and fellow contestant Demario Jackson. The allegation was that the pair had a sexual encounter while the cameras were rolling. TMZ reported that Olympios did not consent to sexual contact with Jackson. Jackson was previously a contestant on “The Bachelorette” Season 13, while Olympios appeared on “The Bachelor” Season 21.

Warner Bros., whose Warner Horizon Television banner is home to the “Bachelor” franchise and its spinoffs, said new procedures would be implemented to strengthen the rules about conduct among cast members, who are sent off to a resort in Mexico for production of the dating show.

Read her full statement below

“In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired.

My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return.

I understand the media’s interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans’ concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now.”