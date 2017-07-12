Corinne Olympios to Appear on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Reunion Special

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant Corinne Olympios announced Wednesday that she will appear on the ABC reality dating show’s reunion special later this summer.

“I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise Special,” Olympios said in a statement.

Production on Season 4 of the reality series was shut down due to alleged misconduct involving Olympios and fellow contestant Demario Jackson. The allegation was that the pair had a sexual encounter while the cameras were rolling. TMZ reported that Olympios did not consent to sexual contact with Jackson. Jackson was previously a contestant on “The Bachelorette” Season 13, while Olympios appeared on “The Bachelor” Season 21.

Production on the show has resumed, but Olympios previously said she will not re-join the show after ending her legal team’s investigation into the incident between her and Jackson. “While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return,” she said in a previous statement.

Warner Bros., whose Warner Horizon Television banner is home to the “Bachelor” franchise and its spinoffs, said new procedures would be implemented to strengthen the rules about conduct among cast members, who are sent off to a resort in Mexico for production of the dating show. The studio’s investigation ultimately found no misconduct.