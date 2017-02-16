Constance Zimmer
Constance Zimmer has booked a guest role on the TBS comedy “Angie Tribeca,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The “UnReal” star will play a hard-nosed NYPD detective with a neurotic side, and her role has been described as “juicy.” The episode date has not been set yet, but “Angie Tribeca” Season 3 is set to debut sometime this year.

Zimmer currently stars on Lifetime’s “UnReal” for which she was nominated for an Emmy last year. She won a Critics Choice Award for her role of Quinn, the foul-mouthed producer, on the series that pokes fun at reality dating shows. “UnReal” became a critical darling in its first season with much praise for Zimmer’s performance. The show has been renewed for a third season, which is currently in production and will air this year.

“Angie Tribeca” was created Nancy and Steve Carell, and stars Rashida Jones. The comedy is a satire of police procedural shows. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes.

Aside from “UnReal,” Zimmer is known for “Entourage,” “House of Cards” and “Agents of SHIELD.” She is repped by manager David Sweeney and UTA.

