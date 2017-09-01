Mayweather-McGregor Set to Challenge Pay-Per-View Record

The Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight is closing in on a new record for North American pay-per-view buys.

According to a representative for Showtime, the Aug. 26 super welterweight bout is currently on track to reach the mid- to high-4 million buys mark, putting it at the very least within striking distance of the previous record of 4.6 million domestic buys set in 2015 when Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather had also previously set PPV records with his fights against “Canelo” Álvarez in 2013 (2.2 million buys) and Oscar de la Hoya in 2007 (2.4 million buys).

As Variety previously reported, the fight also yielded 239 illegal live-streamed rebroadcasts online, reaching an estimated 2.93 million viewers worldwide, according to content-security vendor Irdeto. In addition, an estimated 445,000 people downloaded the fight after it ended, including 78,000 in the U.S. and 49,000 in the U.K. and Ireland.

The fight saw UFC champion McGregor take on the undefeated Mayweather in McGregor’s pro boxing debut. Mayweather won the fight by TKO in the 10th round, bringing him to a 50-0 record, surpassing Rocky Marciano’s record of 49-0.

It was widely believed that Mayweather would win the fight given McGregor’s lack of boxing experience, with some critics saying McGregor would not land a single punch. The Irish fighter nevertheless made it compelling, putting pressure on Mayweather early on and landing 111 punches on the boxer throughout the match. When Pacquiao fought Mayweather, he only landed 81 punches. Nevertheless, Mayweather kept his cool and methodically waited for McGregor to tire around the eighth round before unloading barrage after barrage of punches, causing referee Robert Byrd to stop the fight.

Mayweather has beaten some of the best boxers of this or any generation and captured 11 major boxing championships. Of his 50 career wins, 27 have come by way of knockout. He has also fought in five different weight classes during his career, competing as a super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, and super welterweight.

McGregor is the current UFC lightweight champion and the former UFC featherweight champion. He beat José Aldo for the featherweight title in December of 2015 with a stunning knockout 13 seconds into the first round. He then defeated Eddie Alvarez via TKO for the lightweight title in November of 2016, becoming the first UFC fighter to hold championships in two weight classes simultaneously. He was forced to relinquish the featherweight belt shortly after the Alvarez fight due to inactivity in that weight class. He has a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-3, with 18 of his victories coming by way of knockout or TKO.