Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. Fight Officially Set for August

Joe Otterson
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr
UFC champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. have finally closed a deal to square off in a highly-anticipated boxing match this August in Las Vegas.

Mayweather posted the announcement on social media on Wednesday with the words, “IT’S OFFICIAL!!!” McGregor, well known for his trash-talking, also posted an announcement saying, “THE FIGHT IS ON,” along with a picture of himself and Mayweather’s father.

The pay-per-view match will take place on August 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Mayweather is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all time, having compiled a professional record of 49-0 in his career. He retired from boxing in 2015 after a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto. Prior to that, Mayweather fought Manny Pacquiao in what became the highest-grossing pay-per-view fight of all time. Initial reports indicated the Pacquiao fight generated more than 4.4 million U.S. buys and more than $400 million in domestic pay-per-view revenue alone, with the event jointly produced by HBO and Showtime. Live gate receipts for the event, also held at the MGM Grand, produced more than $71 million in revenue, compared with the previous live gate record of $20 million (for the Mayweather vs. “Canelo” Álvarez fight).

