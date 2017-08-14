TV News Roundup: Connie Britton to Appear on Showtime’s ‘SMILF’

In today’s roundup, Connie Britton and Miguel Gomez have been cast on “SMILF,” while Adriana Lima’s “American Beauty Star” lands a premiere date.

CASTING

Connie Britton will appear in a multi-episode guest arc on Showtime’s “SMILF,” while Miguel Gomez has landed a series regular role. “SMILF” stars writer, director, and executive producer Frankie Shaw. Britton will play Ally, Bridgette’s (Shaw) unstable boss who struggles with boundaries and finds herself in a constant pursuit of self-betterment. Her expectations for Bridgette’s role in her life go far beyond tutoring her kids. Gomez will play Rafi, a recovering addict in his 20s who is trying to navigate the new world of being a good ex-boyfriend to Bridgette and father to their 2-year old son, Larry. In addition, Raven Goodwin will recur as Eliza, Bridgette’s best friend and sometimes roommate who is in pharmacy school, and Mark Webber will recur as Father Eddie, a sober priest who runs a Catholic Parish in South Boston. “SMILF” will premiere Sunday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. on Showtime.

Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser and Kate Siegel are joining the cast of the upcoming Netflix series that is a based on the Shirley Jackson novel “The Haunting of Hill House.” They join previously announced cast members Carla Gugino and Michael Huisman. The series’ 10-episode first season is from Amblin TV and Paramount TV. Executive producers are Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

Blythe Danner has been cast in a recurring role on “Patrick Melrose,” the new Showtime and Sky Atlantic limited series starring and executive produced by Benedict Cumberbatch. Danner will appear as Nancy, the wealthy Park Avenue Sister to Eleanor Melrose (Jennifer Jason Leigh). Previously announced casting includes Hugo Weaving, Anna Madeley, and Allison Williams. “Patrick Melrose” will be executive produced by Michael Jackson and Rachael Horovitz.

PREMIERE DATES

Lifetime announced its new competition series “American Beauty Star,” hosted and executive produced by Adriana Lima, will premiere Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 p.m. Contestants must become “beauty directors” to create overall looks for their models, from editorial looks to red carpet and runway shows. Celebrity makeup artist Sir John serves as the contestant mentor, and Vogue’s former beauty director Sarah Brown and photographer Russell James serve as the judges. Special beauty industry influencers and celebrity guests join the panel of judges each week including YouTube beauty sensation Michelle Phan; models Behati Prinsloo, Christie Brinkley and Camilla Alves; make-up bloggers and beauty influencers The Kattan Sisters Huda and Mona; singer Michelle Williams, editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth and “Empire actress” Ta’Rhonda Jones. “American Beauty Star” is created by and produced by Herrick Entertainment with Norton Herrick and Ross Elliott executive producing. Lima also executive produces along with Christian Murphy and Colleen Conway Grogan of A+E Networks.

The 12-episode second season of the Univision original series “El Chapo” will premiere Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on Univision Network. Additionally, the series will air episodes with English subtitles, a first for the Spanish-language network. “El Chapo” is the first co-production between Netflix and Story House Entertainment, the content development and production unit of Fusion Media Group (FMG). Season 2 will debut globally on Netflix at a later date to be announced.

“Universo Vice,” a show produced by Vice Media for the U.S. Hispanic market is set to premiere on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. The 10-episode, one hour show will be hosted by Beto Ruiz, a young bicultural professional of Mexican descent. Each episode will feature four stories that showcase the reality we live in.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Entertainment Studios, Inc., has appointed Eric Gould as executive vice president of finance and chief investment officer. Gould will work out of the Los Angeles headquarters and will report directly to founder, chairman and CEO Byron Allen. In his new position, Gould will oversee investments, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance for all of Allen’s Entertainment Studios media divisions. Gould comes to Entertainment Studios after three years at Guggenheim as a managing director and senior portfolio manager. Prior to Guggenheim, he was the head of portfolio management at the Munich Re Group, where he was responsible for the North American investment strategies.

COMPETITIONS

ABC Talent and Casting announced Sabrina Texidor, originally from West Hartford, Connecticut, as the 2017 winner of the ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition in the U.S. The Digital Talent Competition is part of ABC Discovers, a series of initiatives that includes the annual New York and Los Angeles Talent Showcases, Actor Audition Workshop Week, Latino/Hispanic Outreach, Asian/Pacific Islander Outreach and Global Talent Outreach. Like past winners, it is expected Texidor will go on to guest star on a number of ABC projects from here.