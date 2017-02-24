SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched “Nashville” Season 5, episode 9, titled “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” which aired on CMT on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Connie Britton’s character, Rayna, was killed off of “Nashville” on Thursday night’s emotional episode. (Read the full recap here.)
The send-off was a long time coming, as rumors have been circulating for months that the actress would be departing the series, which moved from ABC to CMT for its fifth season.
In a statement, Britton said: “Playing Rayna has been a privilege and a deeply enriching experience for me. I am going to miss her grace, tenacity and feistiness. And I’m forever grateful and indebted to our unbelievably talented cast and crew, and to the Nashville community amongst whom I have had the honor to work. And then there are the fans. Wow. I’m so humbled by our incredible fans for their unwavering passion and commitment. They are the reason the show exists, and the reason the show will continue. I’ll be watching and cheering alongside all of you. Thanks for the honor of these 5 years.”
In exclusive videos provided to Variety, Britton says goodbye to “Nashville” and thanks the fans of the show. Watch below:
Honestly I’m so angry about Rayna leaving. I really don’t care to even watch the show anymore. No one loved Nashville as much as me. I’ve been dedicated since the very first episode when it first aired. I could hardly wait for Thursday night so I could watch it. I was so scared when I thought the show was ending and I prayed so hard for that not to happen. Then good news came that CMT was picking it up and I was so excited. I didn’t care what network picked it up as long as it kept going. Now this happens. I loved Rayna on the show. Rayna and Deacon are the main reason people watch the show. I will not be surprised if ratings go down. I’m just upset right now.
I am sick over Connie leaving the show. Nashville has always been my favorite show. I am very disappointed in this decision. As much as I love her, I would rather she had been replaced. The show won’t be the same without Rayna!
Who can ever replace her? What will Decon do now? It will not be the same.& die like that. So fast. I love this show but sure am not getting it right now. I love how Juellett has changed for the good.The storyline is not as good. The show has been about Rana,& Decon. I love Connie, but kill her off. No one can be her but replacing her would have been better. Now the show will probably go down the drain again.I lived for this show too come on ever week. Bad Move People!!!😭💔😭💔😭💔