SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched “Nashville” Season 5, episode 9, titled “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” which aired on CMT on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Connie Britton’s character, Rayna, was killed off of “Nashville” on Thursday night’s emotional episode. (Read the full recap here.)

The send-off was a long time coming, as rumors have been circulating for months that the actress would be departing the series, which moved from ABC to CMT for its fifth season.

In a statement, Britton said: “Playing Rayna has been a privilege and a deeply enriching experience for me. I am going to miss her grace, tenacity and feistiness. And I’m forever grateful and indebted to our unbelievably talented cast and crew, and to the Nashville community amongst whom I have had the honor to work. And then there are the fans. Wow. I’m so humbled by our incredible fans for their unwavering passion and commitment. They are the reason the show exists, and the reason the show will continue. I’ll be watching and cheering alongside all of you. Thanks for the honor of these 5 years.”

In exclusive videos provided to Variety, Britton says goodbye to “Nashville” and thanks the fans of the show. Watch below: