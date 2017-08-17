TV News Roundup: Conan O’Brien Heads to Israel for TV Special

In today’s roundup, Conan O’Brien is taking “Conan” to Israel, and NBC helms a new special on Princess Diana.

SPECIALS

TBS is taking “Conan” internationally for the seventh time in two years as host Conan O’Brien travels to Israel. “Conan Without Boarders: Israel” will be a primetime special airing Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. O’Brien plans to visit Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, among other locations yet to be announced. “Conan” airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as executive producer.

“Diana, 7 Days,” a two-hour documentary capturing the week following the 1997 death of Princess Diana, will air on Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC. The film documents the time between Princess Diana’s tragic death to her funeral, and the effect it had on the United Kingdom and the world. This marks the first time her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have sat for on-camera interviews about that week. It also includes interviews with family members, close friends, political figures, and journalists. “Diana, 7 Days” will be directed by Henry Singer and is produced by Sandpaper Films for the BBC. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

Blue Man Group will appear in the season premiere episode of AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire.” The fourth and final season airs on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m. The network will also be launching an exclusive sweepstakes on Aug. 18 where fans can enter to win a Blue Man Group prize package. Details are available on AMC’s website. “Halt and Catch Fire,” was created by executive producers and co-showrunners Christopher Cantwell, and Christopher C. Rogers, and stars Lee Pace, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy, Kerry Bishé, and Toby Huss.

Wallace Shawn has been cast for a guest-starring role in Amazon’s upcoming series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Shawn will play Herb Smith, a self-proclaimed comedy writer who “shapes acts, writes jokes, and eats pastrami.” Greenlit for two seasons, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino and stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman whose life turns upside down. The series also features Michael Zegen (“Boardwalk Empire”) as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel, Alex Borstein (“Family Guy”) as Susie Myerson, Tony Shalhoub (“Monk”) as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, and Marin Hinkle (“Two and a Half Men”) as Midge’s mother Rose Weissman.

Bruce McGill landed a recurring guest role on Season 3 of NBC drama “Shades of Blue.” McGill will be playing Jordan Ramsey, a ruthless and resourceful man who runs a unit out of the Intelligence Division. Capable of going to extreme measures to ensure the success of his agenda, Ramsey is not burdened by an over-active moral compass. In his mind, he’s the hero we all need but are afraid to ask for. He knows what he wants, and he pushes the limits to get it. McGill is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency.

DATES

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s new documentary, “The Vietnam War,” will air Sept. 17 on PBS stations worldwide and will be available for audiences in Vietnam. The 10-part, 18-hour documentary series, subtitled in Vietnamese, tell the story of the Vietnam War with testimony from nearly 80 witnesses, and includes rarely seen, digitally re-mastered archival footage from sources around the globe. Written by Geoffrey C. Ward, produced by Sarah Botstein, Novick and Burns, the first five epsiodes will air nightly through Sept. 21, and the final five episodes will air nightly from Sept. 24-28, each at 8 p.m.

Logo Documentary Films and the American Civil Liberties Union announced a partnership to promote the broadcast of “Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America” which will air Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. The documentary follows Moises Serrano, an undocumented immigrant and gay man born in Mexico and raised in North Carolina. Together, Logo and ACLU are working to inform the public of the struggles and stigmas placed upon individuals facing similar challenges as Serrano, while highlighting the civil rights and liberties that constitutionally apply to every individual living in the United States, regardless of their status.

We tv announced the sixth and final season of “Mary Mary” will premiere on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. The docu-series chronicles the lives of Erica and Tina Campbell, sisters and members of the contemporary gospel group Mary Mary. On Season 6, the group braves global terrorist threats to take on their biggest world tour yet, but competition over each of their growing solo careers, along with long buried emotional demons that resurface in the Holy Land prove to be the ultimate test of their sisterly bond. “Mary Mary” is produced for We tv by Entertainment One and executive produced by eOne’s Tara Long, John Morayniss, Mark Herwick and We tv’s Lauren Gellert, Kate Farrell and Lauren Lazin, and Erica Campbell, Tina Campbell, Laura Halperin, and Mitchell Solarek.

DEVELOPMENT

First Look Media announced its upcoming slate of scripted series. Upcoming projects include contemporary global thriller “Hunger,” written by Alex Garcia Lopez; dramedy “Trying,” written by Erin Foley-Chan and executive produced by Daniel Powell; and drama “Company 8,” executive produced by Channing Tatum’s production company Free Association. Two previously announced dramas with new writers attached are “Gold Fame Citrus,” with Jack Paglen set to write; and “The Apothecary,” based on the bestselling trilogy by Maile Meloy, written by Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.

A&E Network and filmmaker Morgan Spurlock and his company, Warrior Poets, will produce “Cultureshock,” along with Time Inc.’s Entertainment Weekly. The eight-hour original documentary series premieres in 2018 and looks at the untold stories behind moments in pop culture that have had a lasting impact on our culture. Early episode include comedian W. Kamau Bell directing a film about how Chris Rock changed the face of comedy with his special “Bring the Pain;” Brent Hodge directing a profile of cult classic TV show “Freaks and Geeks;” and Spurlock directing a look at the rise of television theater tabloid talk shows like “The Jerry Springer shows, which laid the groundwork for today’s reality television.

Writer-actor-comedian Paul Scheer has been tapped to pen the script of Amazon’s TV revival of “Galaxy Quest.” The Paramount Television produced series is a new take on the 1999 sci-fi parody film starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, and the late Alan Rickman. Scheer is taking over for Robert Gordon, who wrote the original feature film and was initially on board to scribe the reboot. Scheer is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose.

RENEWALS

TruTV announced a second season for its scripted comedy “I’m Sorry,” created by and starring Andrea Savage. Returning in 2018, the series follows seemingly confident, together comedy writer Andrea (Savage), who exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations with her more straitlaced husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), and their inquisitive daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci). “I’m Sorry” is executive produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer. New episodes debut Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

ADVOCACY

Investigation Discovery is partnering with People magazine for “Inspire a Difference,” a national public affairs campaign that informs on topics including violence against women, domestic abuse, bullying, and the suppression of civil rights. As part of the partnership, People will co-host the annual “Inspire a Difference” event in New York on Thursday, Nov. 2 to recognize the powerful work of three celebrity honorees and one everyday hero for their commitment to raising awareness. Preceding the annual event, People readers will nominate an everyday hero in the magazine’s Aug. 28 issue, and one reader will be honored in a fall issue of People with their chosen charity receiving a $5,000 donation from ID.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Hollywood Radio and Television Society appointed four new board members who will serve through 2019: Dan Erlij, Pearlena Igbokwe, Chris Selak, and Chris von Goetz. Erlij is a senior partner and long-time agent in the Television Literary Department at United Talent Agency, where he represents many television creators, showrunners, and writer-producers. Igbokwe was named president of Universal Television in June 2016 and oversees the creative programming for the company. As executive vice president and head of Worldwide Scripted Television at Lionsgate, Selak oversees creative development and programming for all scripted television projects around the globe across a wide array of platforms. Von Goetz is a founding partner and senior television literary agent at ICM Partners, where he represents creators, showrunners, writers and producers.