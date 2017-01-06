With his role as TBS’ late-night star in flux, Conan O’Brien is expanding his footprint at the cable channel.

Variety has learned that TBS is developing “Clueless Gamer,” a television series based on a segment from O’Brien’s late-night talk show “Conan.” Originated as a series of online videos and later integrated into the host’s nightly talk show, the segment features O’Brien and various celebrities trying out new video games with which they are unfamiliar.

The spin-off show, which has yet to receive an official series order, is being produced by O’Brien’s company Conaco and IMG. O’Brien would not host the show if it were given a greenlight.

Turner Entertainment chief Kevin Reilly spoke about “Clueless Gamer” in an interview Thursday in which the discussed potential transition of “Conan,” which currently airs weeknights at a 11 p.m., to a once -a-week format. That potential move, which was first reported on Thursday, is, according to Reilly, being driven in large part by O’Brien’s growing role as a producer. The comic also produces comedy “People of Earth” and the upcoming animated series “Final Space” for TBS.

“Next month we’re going to go into production on a new series called ‘Clueless Gamer,’ based on one of [O’Brien’s] viral videos,” Reilly told Variety. “Celebrities play videos and he makes fun of them. It’s really broken out. We’ve had companies sending us their games pre-release.”