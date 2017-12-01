You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Conan O'Brien to Executive Produce Animated Obama-Biden Bromance Series

Taryn Nobil

In today’s roundup, Conan O’Brien is producing bromantic comedy about Barack Obama and Joe Biden, Warner Bros. shares a first look at Robin from DC’s “Titans,” and more.

DEVELOPMENT

Conan O’Brien (via his Conaco banner) and animation production company Titmouse have signed on as executive producers to “Barry & Joe: The Animated Series.” The show, currently being developed by creator Adam Reid, has been marketed as a “bromantic comedy” following Barack Obama and Joe Biden as they travel through time in pursuit of a brighter future.

FIRST LOOKS

The first image of Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson (a.k.a. Robin) from DC’s upcoming series “Titans” has been released. The image of Robin in the series– from Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television– depicts the Laura Jean Shannon-designed super suit of Dick Grayson, as based on the famous DC character. “Titans” is scheduled to premiere next year on the DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service, operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks. View the first look below.

CASTING

Amber Skye Noyes (“The Deuce,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “One Life to Live”) has been cast in a recurring role on Season 3 of ABC’s “Quantico.” She will play Celine Fox, a new recruit of an elite black ops team. “Quantico” will premiere at mid-season.

Related

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Longtime Fox executive Sandra Ortiz has joined Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment as head of business affairs. Ortiz most recently served as business-affairs chief for Fox 21 Television Studios. Fox is expected to name a replacement for Ortiz in the coming weeks.

PREMIERE DATES

CBS has announced a new one-hour special called “MVP: Most Valuable Performer,” an interactive talent show to discover the professional football player with the best off-the-field talent. The finalists will be paired with celebrity mentors who specialize in their talent. The show will be broadcast live from the Avalon Hollywood on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. (live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Voting for the 32 participating pro football players is now open online. During the broadcast on Jan. 25, viewers will be able to vote online for the two finalists, with the winner revealed live at the end of the program.

More TV

  • Conan O'Brien to Executive Produce Animated

    TV News Roundup: Conan O'Brien to Executive Produce Animated Obama-Biden Bromance Series

  • Billy Bush

    Billy Bush to Appear on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

  • Matt Lauer

    NBC News Will Not Pay Settlement to Matt Lauer

  • Johnny Galecki Roseanne

    'Roseanne' Revival to Bring Back Johnny Galecki as David

  • Twelve Forever, new animated series for

    Netflix Picks Up New Animated Series 'Twelve Forever' for 2019

  • Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series Moves

    Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series Moves From CW to Netflix With 20-Episode Order

  • CBS celebrates the 50th anniversary of

    Carol Burnett Reflects on the Character-Driven, Extravagant Style of 'The Carol Burnett Show'

