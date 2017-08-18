Complex Networks, Fuse Media to Offer Joint Advertising Packages

Complex Networks and Fuse Media don’t have common ownership or joint oversight of any particular media property. But in days to come, they will begin to work together to sell packages of media inventory to advertisers.

In a deal announced Friday, the two companies said Complex would begin to air a weekly 90-minute block of programming built from segments from many of its digital shows on Fuse’s cable network. Both Fuse and Complex Networks will promote the programming as a venue for reaching a multi-cultural audience between the ages of 18 and 34. Complex is part of a joint venture of Verizon and Hearst, while Fuse Media is privately held.

The new programming block will be available in an exclusive window on Fuse television, and its on-demand and authenticated outlets, and then will be distributed across the company’s digital venues. After airing on Fuse, full run series episodes will air across Complex Networks’ digital platforms. The companies will offer ways to help advertisers integrate pitches and promotions on TV, in digital venues and in social media.

Short-form content from Fuse Media will be distributed on Complex Networks platforms. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“This alliance is an organic extension of our brand and with Fuse, we have identified a truly like-minded partner interested in offering both the audience and the advertising community the untraditional and unexpected,” said Rich Antoniello, CEO of Complex Networks, in a prepared statement. Complex and Fuse “will innovate on ad sales initiatives that bring incredible added value to advertisers looking for scale and a fresh and differentiated way to reach discerning millennial audiences.”

“By combining our complementary strengths and platforms, we can deliver unparalleled value to viewers, advertisers and distributors through our innovative collaboration,” said Fuse Media CEO Michael Schwimmer, in a statement. “Fuse Media will continue to expand our approach to reaching our valuable audience with highly engaging content across every relevant platform and the Complex partnership is a great step for us in this journey.”

Complex works to attract men between 18 and 34 with lifestyle content. The company said its vertical channels generate over 810 million video views and more than three billion three impressions each month. Fuse Media works to reach multicultural audiences between 18 and 34 across television, digital and social media platforms and apps.