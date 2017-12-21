What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2018

Netflix will start the new year off right with everyone’s favorite Dark Knight, adding five Batman films — including Tim Burton’s “Batman” and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” — to the streaming service. In addition, all three “Godfather” films, the four “Lethal Weapon” movies, and the five entries in the “Bring It On” series will be on Netflix, allowing viewers to ring in the new year with a movie marathon. Other notable titles coming to Netflix in January are Nicolas Cage’s “National Treasure,” the classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and Jack Black’s new biopic about Jan Lewan’s Ponzi scheme, “The Polka King.”

Here’s everything hitting Netflix in January:

NETFLIX



Jan. 1



10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

Eastsiders: Season 3

Furry Vengeance

Glacé: Season 1

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Lovesick: Season 3

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

The Shawshank Redemption

The Truman Show

The Vault

Training Day

Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable

Troy

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2



Mustang Island

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

Jan. 5



Before I Wake

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Devilman Crybaby: Season 1

Rotten

Jan. 6

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 8

The Conjuring

Jan. 10

47 Meters Down

Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

In The Deep

Jan. 12

Colony: Season 2

Disjointed: Part 2

Somebody Feed Phil

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Jan. 14

Wild Hogs

Jan. 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

Rehenes

Unrest

Jan. 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America

Rita: Season 4

Jan. 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Jan. 19

Drug Lords: Season 1

Grace and Frankie: Season 4

The Open House

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

Jan. 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Jan. 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Jan. 25

Acts of Vengeance

Jan. 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Dirty Money

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!

Llama Llama: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 2

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

Jan. 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-3

Jan. 29

The Force

Jan. 30

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-2

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

Retribution: Season 1

Janu. 31

Cars 3