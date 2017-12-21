What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2018

Matt Fernandez

Breakfast at Tiffany’s
CREDIT: Paramount/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix will start the new year off right with everyone’s favorite Dark Knight, adding five Batman films — including Tim Burton’s “Batman” and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman Begins” — to the streaming service. In addition, all three “Godfather” films, the four “Lethal Weapon” movies, and the five entries in the “Bring It On” series will be on Netflix, allowing viewers to ring in the new year with a movie marathon. Other notable titles coming to Netflix in January are Nicolas Cage’s “National Treasure,” the classic “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” and Jack Black’s new biopic about Jan Lewan’s Ponzi scheme, “The Polka King.”

Here’s everything hitting Netflix in January:

NETFLIX

Jan. 1

10,000 B.C.
30 Days of Night
Age Of Shadows
AlphaGo
America’s Sweethearts
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Begins
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Bring It On
Bring It On Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Caddyshack
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Defiance
Definitely, Maybe
Eastsiders: Season 3
Furry Vengeance
Glacé: Season 1
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
King Kong
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
License to Wed
Like Water for Chocolate
Lovesick: Season 3
Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
Marie Antoinette
Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
National Treasure
Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
Stardust
Strictly Ballroom
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The First Time
The Godfather
The Godfather: Part II
The Godfather: Part III
The Shawshank Redemption
The Truman Show
The Vault
Training Day
Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
Troy
Wedding Crashers
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Jan. 2

Mustang Island
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Rent

Jan. 5

Before I Wake
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Devilman Crybaby: Season 1
Rotten

Jan. 6

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Jan. 8

The Conjuring

Jan. 10

47 Meters Down
Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In The Deep

Jan. 12

Colony: Season 2
Disjointed: Part 2
Somebody Feed Phil
The Man Who Would Be Polka King
The Polka King
Tom Segura: Disgraceful

Jan. 14

Wild Hogs

Jan. 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
Rehenes
Unrest

Jan. 16

Dallas Buyers Club
Katt Williams: Great America
Rita: Season 4

Jan. 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show
Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

Jan. 18

Bad Day for the Cut
Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

Jan. 19

Drug Lords: Season 1
Grace and Frankie: Season 4
The Open House
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

Jan. 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy

Jan. 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

Jan. 25

Acts of Vengeance

Jan. 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture
Dirty Money
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!
Llama Llama: Season 1
One Day at a Time: Season 2
Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6
Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

Jan. 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-3

Jan. 29

The Force

Jan. 30

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-2
Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
Retribution: Season 1

Janu. 31

Cars 3

