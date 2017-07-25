Comedy Central Orders More ‘President Show,’ ‘Jim Jefferies Show,’ New Hasan Minaj Sketch Special

Comedy Central has extended the series orders for both “The President Show” and “The Jim Jefferies Show,” in addition to ordering a new sketch comedy special from Hasan Minaj, the network announced Tuesday at the TCA summer press tour.

The Jim Jefferies Show” has received an order for 10 additional episodes. The series, which features the titular Australian comedian tackling politics and world issues, will see original episodes air through August 15. After a brief hiatus, new episodes from this extension will begin on Tuesday, September 19 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT, following the fall season premiere of “Tosh.0.”

“I’m very grateful to Comedy Central for making our relationship more official,” said Jefferies. “Like all my relationships, I look forward to a few more months with Comedy Central before it starts crying outside of a bar at 2am. Or spray paints ‘liar’ on the side of my car.”

“Jim Jefferies continues to surprise me,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman. “I always knew he was wickedly funny. I had no idea he was so sexy in real life.”

The series is executive produced by Jefferies, Scott Zabielski, and Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes. Jason Reich is co-executive producer and head writer. Adam Londy is the executive in charge of production for Comedy Central.

“The President Show” has received an order for an additional seven episodes for a total of 22 episodes in its first season. Created by Anthony Atamanuik who hosts as Donald J. Trump, and produced by Clone Wolf Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment, this weekly late night series currently airs on Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. Beginning Thursday, September 28, the show will premiere at midnight, following new late night series “The Opposition with

Jordan Klepper.”

“I’m very excited to continue to chronicle the rapid decline of Western Civilization,” said Atamanuik. “I want to thank Comedy Central and the fearless Kent Alterman for extending our show for an additional seven episodes with no end in sight!”

“The President Show” is executive produced by Atamanuik, Peter Grosz, Adam Pally, Jason Ross, and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Olivia Gerke, Josh Lieberman and Greg Walter with Suzanne Fagel and Christine Nangle as co-executive producers. The series is produced by Pally’s Clone Wolf Productions, 3 Arts and directed by Andre Allen. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

Finally, Minaj’s Goatface sketch comedy quartet Goatface will bring a one hour special to the network. The group consists of “Daily Show” correspondent Minhaj, Asif Ali, Fahim Anwar, and Aristotle Athiras.

“We’re excited to work with Comedy Central and have cancelled all international flights to ensure our ability to stay in America and finish this project,” Goatface said.

Ali, Anwar, Athiras and Minhaj are writers and executive producers. Athiras will direct. Anwar will serve as head writer. Babineau, Christian McLaughlin, and Jose Acevedo are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

“Hasan’s work has been so amazing on The Daily Show, at the White House Correspondents Dinner and as a stand up, it’s no surprise his history with such a talented sketch group,” said Alterman.