Comedy Central appears to be launching a new late-night series called “The President Show” that will spoof President Donald Trump, based on several tweets sent out from two new network-linked Twitter accounts on Thursday.

The first, from Twitter user @PresidentShow, says simply “”Late night TV is broken. A TOTAL DISASTER. I alone can fix it!” The tweet also includes a link to a Comedy Central press release with the same quote but no further information. The other account is @LateNightDonald, whose Twitter bio reads, “Official Twitter profile for the host of @PresidentShow. Make Night Late Again!”

The second account has been active since March 21, tweeting things such as, “Steven Colbert portrayed a conservative on TV for many years. Why so dishonest? What is he hiding? The Russians should look into this” as well as “Hackers shining the spotlight on WEAK late night. We need to bring AMERICAN JOBS back to late night.” The tweets are clearly inspired by Trump, who has frequently fired off similar messages from his own official account.

Comedy Central provided no further information regarding the Twitter accounts, but it stands to reason the network is on the verge of launching a new politically-themed series to fill the gap left by Larry Willmore’s “The Nightly Show,” which was cancelled in August after less than two years on the air. Willmore took the 11:30 p.m. time slot previously occupied by “The Colbert Report” immediately following “The Daily Show.” “@midnight” with host Chris Hardwick has been filling in at 11:30 in light of Willmore’s departure.