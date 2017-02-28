The executive shifts continue at Viacom. Comedy Central’s general manager David Bernath is leaving the company and will be replaced in the role by Tanya Giles, Variety has learned.

“Tanya is not only a smart, strategic thinker, she also knows more about our audience and how they connect to our content than anyone else I know. And I know a lot of people,” said Comedy Central president Kent Alterman.

Giles, a longtime Viacom-er who joined the company in 1997, had been EVP of strategic insights and research for Viacom’s Music & Entertainment Group and BET Networks, serving as chief research advisor to the senior management teams. “Comedy Central is a vital brand whose relevance and unique comedic filter enable it break through clutter as the first choice destination for an audience seeking to make sense of the world while laughing at the surrounding chaos,” said Giles. “It’s an incredibly exciting moment for the brand and I’m looking forward to working with the outstanding team here to further grow Comedy Central at home and across the globe.”

Giles will take the GM title immediately. Bernath will depart March 15, after 12 years with the network.

Here’s Alterman’s note to staff: