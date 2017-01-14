Comedy Central has renewed “Drunk History” for a fifth season and ordered “The Gorburger Show to series, the network announced Friday.

Created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, who also direct, “Drunk History” features inebriated narrating historical reenactments. Season four, which aired on Comedy Central in fall 2016, featured guest stars such as Aubrey Plaza, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louie Anderson, John Cho, Kat Dennings, Jenna Fischer, Tony Hale, Colin Hanks, Ed Helms, Thomas Middleditch, Elizabeth Olsen, Patton Oswalt, Liev Schreiber, and Gabourey Sidibe. The series is produced by Gary Sanchez Productions. Waters and Konner serve as executive producers with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Owen Burke.

“The Gorburger Show” is an alternative talk show hosted by Gorburger, an alien puppet character voiced by T.J. Miller, who also operates the puppet. The show began as a Funny or Die digital series. It is created by Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin, who write, direct, and serve as executive producers. Comedy Central has ordered an eight-episode first season of the show. It is executive produced Sean Boyle for Funny Or Die and produced by Caviar.

“The Gorburger Show” is slated to premiere this spring. The 14-episode fifth season of “Drunk History” will premiere later this year.