Comedy Central’s ‘Daily Show’ to Take Chicago Road Trip

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and host Trevor Noah will do a week-long stint from Chicago.

The late-night series will telecast from the Athenaeum Theatre from Monday, October 16 through Thursday, October 19 nightly at 11:00 p.m. eastern on Comedy Central, marking

he 14th time the series has taken its coverage on the road for a special week of episodes. “The Daily Show” last summer journeyed to Cleveland and Philadelphia for the Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

The Athenaeum Theatre opened in 1911 as part of the campus of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Conceived as a “neighborhood playhouse,” the Athenaeum Theatre is a historic building and the oldest continuously operating off-Loop theater in Chicago. The Athenaeum Theatre promotes the arts, arts education and adds to its century old heritage by sharing the various public spaces of the historic Athenaeum Theatre building with the community.