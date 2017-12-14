TV News Roundup: Comedy Central Acquires All Nine Seasons of ‘The Office’

In today’s roundup, “The Office” will air reruns on Comedy Central, while NBC sets an air date for “Red Nose Day.”

ACQUISITIONS

Comedy Central has acquired all nine seasons of “The Office.” On Jan. 15, Comedy Central will kick off an all-day “Office” marathon. Select episodes will be available to stream on Comedy Central’s website and app. The NBC classic ran from 2005 to 2013 and starred Steve Carell, Ed Helms, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer, BJ Novak, and Mindy Kaling. The mockumentary was developed for American audiences by Greg Daniels.

SPECIALS

“Red Nose Day,” the national fundraising campaign to end child poverty, will return to NBC on May 24. Red Nose Day was created by writer-director Richard Curtis and has raised over $1 billion globally since its launch in the UK in 1988. Over the last three years, more than 450 celebrities have lent their support to the annual campaign, including Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, Ed Sheeran, Ellen DeGeneres, Zac Efron, Will Ferrell, Ryan Gosling, Anna Kendrick, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Julianne Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Seth Rogen, and Reese Witherspoon. Leading up to the star-studded night of programming, celebrations for Red Nose Day engage millions of Americans across the country. The campaign’s Red Noses will once again be available exclusively at Walgreens stores around the country. The event, run by the nonprofit Comic Relief USA, will also be working with M&M’s and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

EVENTS

The Paley Center for Media in New York announced it has selected three television programs to be featured in the 2018 PaleyLive NY Spring Season. The programs include “Divorce,” “Private Eyes,” and “Waco.” A limited number of tickets will be on sale with tickets first available to Paley patron, supporting, and individual members. The event kicks off with “Waco” on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m., followed by “Private Eyes on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. An evening with the cast of “Divorce” will take place Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.

PROGRAMMING

Here comes another syndicated court show for daytime TV. Debmar-Mercury is distributing “Caught in Providence” for a fall 2018 launch. Fox-owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and eight other markets have signed on to carry the gaveler that revolves around the courtroom antics of Judge Frank Caprio of Providence, R.I. The daytime strip is produced by Providence-based Citylife Productions.

Fortitude International is planning to shop the action-adventure series “Soldiers of Fortune” to U.S. TV buyers. Olivier Martinez is on board to star as a black-ops specialist who works for a tech mogul in New Zealand. Michael Colleary is set as showrunner. Production is set to begin in February. Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, and Jennifer Berman of Roadside Attractions Television, Jeff Most, and Daniel Wagner are exec producers.