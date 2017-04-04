USA Network has renewed Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal’s “Colony” for a third season.

The renewal comes two days before the finale of the drama’s current and second season, scheduled for Thursday. The 13-episode third season is set to premiere in 2018.

“’Colony’ continues to fire on all cylinders creatively, with Carlton, Ryan and our incredible cast and crew striking a deep chord around the themes of humanity, survival and family,” said Chris McCumber, entertainment networks president for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Along with our partners Legendary Television and Universal Cable Productions, we can’t wait to see what’s in store for our heroes next season.”

“Colony” follows the husband-and-wife couple of Will (Josh Holloway) and Katie Bowman (Sarah Wayne Callies) as they fight for survival in a near-future version of Los Angeles occupied by aliens.

“When Carlton and Ryan first pitched ‘Colony,’ they described it as ‘the Nazi occupation of France, with aliens.’ In a world increasingly filled with uncertainty about authoritarian regimes, Season 3 will forge an even deeper connection with our audience,” said Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “It’s a quality show that we know will stand the test of time.”

Cuse and Condal executive produce the series, which is co-produced by Legendary Television and Universal Cable Production. Season two has averaged a 0.26 rating among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers, and 814,000 total viewers.