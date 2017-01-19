A&E has given a 10-episode order to a revival of “Cold Case Files.” Actor Danny Glover will serve as narrator of the true-crime series, which will premiere Fab. 27 at 9 p.m.

Using dramatic reenactments and first-person accounts, each episode of “Cold Case Files” explores a single criminal case that has gone years without being solved. The hour-long series brings in the accounts and insights of victims’ loved ones and detectives who have studied the case.

The original “Cold Case Files” premiered on A&E in 1998, spanning 125 episodes and nearly 10 years.

“’Cold Case Files’ remains one of A&E’s most beloved and successful series of all time,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E. “The new creative team has infused the franchise with a rejuvenated approach to storytelling at a time when true crime investigation is capturing the nation’s attention more than ever.”

“Cold Case Files” is produced by AMPLE and Blumhouse Television. Ari Mark and Phil Lott serve as executive producers for AMPLE. Blumhouse Television executive producers are Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold and Jessica Rhoades. A&E Network executive producers are Laura Fleury and Evan Lerner. The series is being distributed internationally by A+E Networks.