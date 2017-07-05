CNN Faces Backlash After Apology From Reddit User Behind Trump Bodyslam Video

How quickly the Internet tides turn: CNN is facing a backlash for its handling of a story about the Reddit user who created the video depicting President Donald Trump delivering a bodyslam to CNN.

The Reddit user, who has not been publicly identified by name beyond his handle of “HanA–holeSolo,” posted a lengthy apology on Tuesday for crafting the CNN video and for previous Reddit posts widely deemed racist, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic. He apologized to CNN and to members of the Reddit community for dragging them into controversy that erupted on Sunday when Trump tweeted out the CNN bodyslam video — crafted from an old WWE appearance by Trump prior to his election. The 30-second video depicts Trump tackling a person ringside at a wrestling match whose head has been replaced with the red CNN logo.

Trump’s tweet sparked condemnation and criticism across the political spectrum last week, with some suggesting that the video could incite violence against CNN employees and other journalists. But late Tuesday, CNN began facing accusations of “blackmail” in an online story headlined “How CNN found the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF.”

CNN asserted in the story by Andrew Kaczynski that it had uncovered the man’s name but decided not to publish it in light of his apology. The Reddit user has deleted his prior posts, including one that featured photos of prominent CNN employees with Jewish stars next to their names.

However, a caveat in the story regarding the possibility of disclosure in the future has sparked anger.