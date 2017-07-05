CNN Faces Backlash After Apology From Reddit User Behind Trump Bodyslam Video

How quickly the Internet tides turn: CNN is facing a backlash for its handling of a story about the Reddit user who created the video depicting President Donald Trump delivering a bodyslam to CNN.
The Reddit user, who has not been publicly identified by name beyond his handle of “HanA–holeSolo,” posted a lengthy apology on Tuesday for crafting the CNN video and for previous Reddit posts widely deemed racist, anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic. He apologized to CNN and to members of the Reddit community for dragging them into controversy that erupted on Sunday when Trump tweeted out the CNN bodyslam video — crafted from an old WWE appearance by Trump prior to his election. The 30-second video depicts Trump tackling a person ringside at a wrestling match whose head has been replaced with the red CNN logo.
Trump’s tweet sparked condemnation and criticism across the political spectrum last week, with some suggesting that the video could incite violence against CNN employees and other journalists. But late Tuesday, CNN began facing accusations of “blackmail” in an online story headlined “How CNN found the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF.”
CNN asserted in the story by Andrew Kaczynski that it had uncovered the man’s name but decided not to publish it in light of his apology. The Reddit user has deleted his prior posts, including one that featured photos of prominent CNN employees with Jewish stars next to their names.
However, a caveat in the story regarding the possibility of disclosure in the future has sparked anger.
CNN declined to comment. A source said there was no intention to pressure the Reddit user but rather to emphasize that they made the decision to spare him from being outed publicly because of what they perceived as the sincerity of his apology. The man, described by CNN as middle-age despite assertions on social media that he is 15, posted the apology and then contacted Kaczynski by telephone.
The latest flap highlights the contentious relationship between the Trump administration and mainstream media outlets, and it also underscores the hot-house environment of social media. In his apology, the Reddit user claimed that his past offensive posts were the result of an “addiction” to seeing if he could get a rise out of other users with extreme statements. The user insisted he “never meant any of the hateful things I said in those posts.” He said the Trump-CNN video was “a prank, nothing more.”
How sad our world has become. The President can literally crucify someone who speaks their “truth” and ruin their careers but when there is “accountability” to take “the high road” there is backlash. We need to be better than this.