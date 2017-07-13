CNN Obtains Video of Trump, Rob Goldstone, Russian Family Tied to Email Scandal

CNN is airing what it says is exclusive video from 2013 of Donald Trump attending dinner with Aras Agalarov, Emin Agalarov, and music publicist Rob Goldstone.
The Agalarovs and Goldstone are key links in how Trump’s son Donald Jr. came to schedule a meeting with a Russian attorney alleged to have ties to Vladimir Putin’s government.
The video shows Trump talking with Goldstone, who represented Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop star. His father, Aras, an Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire, was business partner to Trump for the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.
Goldstone sent an email to Trump Jr. in June of 2016, saying that “the Crown prosecutor of Russia” met with Aras and had damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Goldstone then offered to connect Trump and Emin.
According to CNN, the video was shot on June 15 of 2013, right before the Miss USA pageant. The Miss Universe pageant would take place in Russia later that year.
In the video, Trump talks about how he obtained the rights to the Miss USA pageant.
Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday told Sean Hannity on Fox News that he met Goldstone at a golf tournament, where Emin Agalarov sang.
“I met him through the golf course,” he said. “I wasn’t even at the Miss Universe pageant, but I met him through out there, so I had a casual relationship with him.”
In an email that Goldstone sent to Trump Jr., Goldstone wrote that “the Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”
“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump — helped along by Aras and Emin,” Goldstone wrote.
Trump Jr. responded, “Seems we have some time and if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”
According to the emails, Goldstone later wrote to Trump Jr. that Emin recommended he meet with a “Russian government attorney.” Trump Jr., along with Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, later met with the attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya. Trump Jr. said on Twitter that the meeting “went nowhere.”
An attorney for the Agalarovs, Scott Balber, appeared on CNN on Wednesday and said that it was “simply fiction that this was some effort to create a conduit for information from the Russian federal prosecutors to the Trump campaign.”