CNN Obtains Video of Trump, Rob Goldstone, Russian Family Tied to Email Scandal

CNN is airing what it says is exclusive video from 2013 of Donald Trump attending dinner with Aras Agalarov, Emin Agalarov, and music publicist Rob Goldstone.

The Agalarovs and Goldstone are key links in how Trump’s son Donald Jr. came to schedule a meeting with a Russian attorney alleged to have ties to Vladimir Putin’s government.

The video shows Trump talking with Goldstone, who represented Emin Agalarov, a Russian pop star. His father, Aras, an Azerbaijani-Russian billionaire, was business partner to Trump for the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow.

Goldstone sent an email to Trump Jr. in June of 2016, saying that “the Crown prosecutor of Russia” met with Aras and had damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Goldstone then offered to connect Trump and Emin.

According to CNN, the video was shot on June 15 of 2013, right before the Miss USA pageant. The Miss Universe pageant would take place in Russia later that year.

In the video, Trump talks about how he obtained the rights to the Miss USA pageant.

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday told Sean Hannity on Fox News that he met Goldstone at a golf tournament, where Emin Agalarov sang.

“I met him through the golf course,” he said. “I wasn’t even at the Miss Universe pageant, but I met him through out there, so I had a casual relationship with him.”

In an email that Goldstone sent to Trump Jr., Goldstone wrote that “the Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”