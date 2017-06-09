CNN Drops Reza Aslan Following Anti-Trump Tweets

CNN no longer believes in “Believer,” the non-fiction series it launched earlier this year with Reza Aslan, the Iranian-American author and religious scholar.

“CNN has decided to not move forward with production on the acquired series ‘Believer with Reza Aslan,'” the network said in a statement. “We wish Reza and his production team all the best. “

Aslan came under fire earlier this month after using profanity to describe President Donald Trump in the wake of remarks the President made about the terrorist attacks on London. In the tweet, Aslan called Trump “a piece of s–t” and expressed dismay at Trump’s use of the tragedy to promote his desire for a so-called “travel ban” on certain kinds of people hailing from specific countries in the Middle East. The author later apologized, saying, “I should have used better language to express my shock and frustration at the president’s lack of decorum and sympathy for the victims of London. I apologize for my choice of words.”

“Believer” would have entered a second season if it had been picked up.

CNN has had to grapple with other incidents of hosts and talent expressing political opinions. Late last month, the Time Warner-owned network said it would no longer feature comedienne Kathy Griffin as part of its annual New Year’s Eve broadcast, a day after pictured surfaced on social media of Griffin holding a bloody head resembling President Trump.

