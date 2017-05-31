CNN Fires Kathy Griffin From New Year’s Show After Donald Trump Beheading Stunt

Donald Trump Kathy Griffin
REX/Shutterstock

CNN has fired Kathy Griffin from their annual New Year’s Eve program, which she cohosted with anchor Anderson Cooper.

The network made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday morning.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” the CNN Public Relations account tweeted.

The termination comes one day after the comedienne posted a photo and video of her holding a fake severed head of President Donald Trump. She later apologized for the photo, saying it went too far, and removed it.

Trump tweeted about the photo early on Wednesday, writing that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself.”

“My children, especially my 11-year-old son Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

CNN issued a statement on Tuesday night, condemning Griffin’s video and saying that they were evaluating New Year’s Eve plans.

While that date is far away, the network was under pressure to take action. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted at Jake Tapper:

Anderson Cooper, who has co-hosted the New Year’s Eve telecasts with Griffin for the past decade, said that he was “appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Republicans are seizing on Griffin’s stunt, hammering not just Griffin but those associated with her. Among them is Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.). Like other political and celebrity figures, he condemned Griffin’s video, and told CNN, “I think she did the right thing, and asking for forgiveness and acknowledging … this was a horrible mistake.”

But the Republican National Committee has noted that Franken is still scheduled to appear with Griffin at a July 7 event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Franken said that he still plans to appear with her.

He also said that he thinks she can recover from the incident. “I think she can,” he said.

While the outrage over Griffin may have moved on to another outrage by then, as tends to happen, the situation was different for CNN. It is a news network, already a frequent target of Trump, and their association with Griffin became an issue.

The furor over Griffin also has come with plenty social media pushback, as Trump has aligned himself with celebrity figures known for making inflammatory remarks. A month ago, Trump hosted Ted Nugent at the White House. Nugent made a number of inflammatory remarks about President Barack Obama, who he called a “subhuman mongrel” and said should “suck on my machine gun.”

The difference with Griffin may be in the fact that the visuals were so graphic and disturbing.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 158

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    158 Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Whateveretcetera says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:11 am

      All those businesses that play CNN from every angle in their place will not see me coming around. If I do by chance I’ll request a refund and leave.

      Reply
    2. Isaiah Thomas says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

      CNN is oh so brave. Couldn’t stand the backlash from NYC and Hollywood I guess to fire her permanently.

      Reply
    3. RTC says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

      I think a visit from the Secret Service is in order ….

      Reply
    4. Harley Moore says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

      I guess you haven’t seen Marilyn Manson’s video preview of “Say 10.”

      Reply
    5. jannet says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

      Squatty Potty dropped Kathy Griffin as a spokesperson! Yep, she was a real spokesperson for them.

      If anyone knows a turd it would be Squatty Potty.

      Reply
    6. Bonster says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:09 am

      She said it herself. She is a comic. It’s time that actors act, singers sing and comics are funny. Stay out of politics. We are sick of you and you ramming your progressive sick thoughts at us. You will see our lack of support in your sales in all of your venues.

      Reply
    7. David Witheld says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:09 am

      good

      Reply
    8. beefonrocks says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:09 am

      Hollywood, your days are numbered as people turn away from your hate.

      Reply
    9. Br549 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:09 am

      Kathy is merely a life support system for her vagina. she’s not even good for that any more…

      Reply
    10. Mark Deckard says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:09 am

      Now can we expect the media to stick a microphone in the face of every democrat senator and congressman and ask them if they denounce Kathy Griffins actions? Ah…didn’t think so. Thats what we do when we want to paint all Republicans with the bad actions of a single person.

      Reply
    11. hmm says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:08 am

      Ms. Griffin…possibly…might be dimly enlightened…to the horror of her “gag”…by watching…and listening to…the video of Nick Berg’s beheading…

      Reply
    12. Sunshine4848 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:08 am

      She is a classless, crude, humorless embarrassment to women.

      Reply
    13. capoprimo says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:07 am

      Cathy looks like she got hit the ugly stick which not only affected her looks but also distorted her brain function towards stupidity!

      Reply
    14. snarkygal says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:07 am

      Fired? She should be arrested. If someone did that to Obama, they’d be behind bars already. Just saying. Along with Madonna.

      Reply
    15. Sharon says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:07 am

      No, Al Franken. It wasn’t a mistake – it was a clear sharing of her mind and heart that she discovered (too late) had a price she wasn’t willing to pay.

      Reply
    16. slappymaxwell says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:07 am

      I’ve never thought her funny in the first place. Now she’s just confirmed that she’s the typical brain dead leftist.

      Reply
    17. Dennis Boyd says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:06 am

      It is to bad that CNN has elected to fire Kathy Griffin for her comedic antics, yet we are forced to endure the relentless ignorance, and vile behavior of the KKK’s (Ghost Leader) Donald J. Trump. A proven liar, thief, racist, and admitted molester of woman; can apparently do and blurt-out any ridiculous nonsense that comes into his idiotic pea brain, without reprisal or reprimand. Why does this ignoramus get a free pass?
      What A (Racist & Sexist) Country.

      Reply
    18. Alphonsus Jr. says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:06 am

      On behalf of Barron, Melania should sue Griffin, the photographer, and their publisher for intentional and/or negligent infliction of emotional distress.

      Reply
    19. egor52 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:06 am

      A few years ago I saw this lady on the cnn new years eve broadcast by flipping through channels. She made some disgusting remarks about someone in the crowd being gay. She and cooper thought it was quite funny. Publicity hounds like her intentionally do outrageous things for publicity. Im sure there is a certain vile part of America where she will now be viewed as a hero. A pathetic loser of a woman.

      Reply
    20. floridamorning says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:04 am

      She has made Trump a sympathetic figure.

      Reply
    21. Tom J. says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:04 am

      Speaking of heads, she should look in a mirror at her own head. Probably has a lot of work around Halloween.

      Reply
    22. Pali Balfour says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:04 am

      Yes!!!

      Reply
    23. jannet says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:04 am

      Democrat Party….the party of Terrorism.

      Reply
    24. Al says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

      It’s not like she did that with Mr. or Mrs. Dear Leader! This is TrumpHitler! The difference is nuance and art and loving science and stuff!

      Reply
    25. artemis133 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Good. I can’t even stand looking at that picture; can’t even imagine how Barron feels seeing that. Politics in general, and society, have fallen so far in recent times. Stick a fork in the U.S., the Great Experiment is over.

      We need to get our acts together, be decent, be loving, have some restraint and some class. The U.S. has none of that now. Remember ancient Rome? Our empire is going the same route. And we’re letting it.

      Reply
    26. Vox Veritas says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Who’s Kathy Griffin?

      Is she that red-headed scarecrow who idolizes ISIS?

      Reply
    27. Roy Galutia says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

      It is time that All news media buck up and take stock in the material they put out … truth and sanity is no longer recognizable

      Reply
    28. Ignacious Hollander says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Female Guy Fawkes simulacrum.

      Reply
    29. ezrider says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

      As the old farmer said, don’t expect anything from a pig but a grunt. She’s always been a pig. Good riddance.

      Reply
    30. John Galt says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:02 am

      At the corner of choices and consequences stands a liberal with a deer-in-the-headlights look on their face.

      Reply
    31. miller says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:02 am

      This is where the actual terrorist images of ISIS where produced. Griffith’s house.

      https://www.zillow.com/homes/for_sale/11782-Southampton-Ct.-Los-Angeles,-CA-90077_rb/?fromHomePage=true&shouldFireSellPageImplicitClaimGA=false&fromHomePageTab=buy

      Reply
    32. BathhouseBarry says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:02 am

      That vile no talent hag should be behind bars. Hildabeast too

      Reply
    33. grimriffer says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:01 am

      Congrats you sow. Enjoy a future of gutters and crack cocain overdoses.

      Reply
    34. Jose Jimenez says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:01 am

      Too bad we can not put her in Gaza with Hamas

      Reply
    35. Mike Jefferson says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:01 am

      Kathy isn’t doing anything different than what her ideologue brethren the National Socialists did or ISIS does. Progressives are mentally ill and just as dangerous as the jihadists.

      Reply
    36. wannabemgtow says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:01 am

      BYE BITCH!!

      Reply
    37. FlPatriot98 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:01 am

      Does CNN really think this action restores their credibility? Not a chance!!!!

      Reply
    38. Felicia says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:01 am

      What a sad human being to do something like this – and suppose that was your son or father – do unto other, Katy. The only joke here is you.

      Reply
    39. Vlad Lenin (@BohikaVlad) says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

      Liberals showing their true colors… responsible for the most murders in history. Hitler (yes he was a leftie, despite what your government edumication says), Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot.

      Reply
    40. Obamaroid Ointment (@Obama_Ointment) says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

      Democrats, Democratic Party, libtards, progtards own Komrade Kathy Griffen, what a bunch of hypocrites they are to throw her under their People’s Bus now.

      Reply
    41. Shirtless says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

      Isn’t art suppose to be a form of self expression? We shouldn’t try and contain people’s creativity, we should accept and respect that every one has different ideologies. Furthermore, I believe one of the points of art is to be controversial, it makes more of an impact on us when it is.

      Reply
      • R. Peterson says:
        May 31, 2017 at 11:07 am

        That’s not art moron!!!

        Reply
      • richard houghton says:
        May 31, 2017 at 11:06 am

        Right, and you would be screaming like a stuck pig if that severed head had been Obama’s. Stop being a hypocrite – be honest.

        Reply
      • Kevin says:
        May 31, 2017 at 11:06 am

        So this means they should allow the conservative speakers to speak when invited to college campus’s instead of supporting the violent protesters and shutting down that free speech as well, correct? Or is conservative speech not free expression?

        Reply
      • artemis133 says:
        May 31, 2017 at 11:05 am

        I hope you’re being sarcastic.

        Reply
      • Kala says:
        May 31, 2017 at 11:03 am

        Artists claim that art is meant to provoke, only untalented artists make that claim.

        Reply
        • Pali Balfour says:
          May 31, 2017 at 11:09 am

          Artists send a message thtough their art. Is this truly the kind of message Leftists like Kathy Griffin want to send?

        • John Galt says:
          May 31, 2017 at 11:04 am

          John Galt says:
          May 31, 2017 at 11:03 am
          you probably believe that piss on a cross is acceptable as well
          DISGUSTING!

    42. Sandy says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

      Glad to see this happen, only because it means “they” finally hit the point of backlash from “their own”. They being CNN, and entertainment elite (and the little people swayed by them). It always was crass, no matter you opinion of the man, to taunt and belittle our President so much. But now that crassness is obvious to everyone. Maybe now we can actual talk to each other again because we might understand boundaries again.

      Do you think you can communicate with anyone effectively if you are constantly belittling their point of view rather than trying to explain yours? (The general You, before anyone gets mad!)

      This is coming from a no party independent. I have no dog in this fight. Except good taste.

      Reply
    43. Mike Herman says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

      This was real news. Griffin is a comedienne?

      Reply
    44. Ignacious Hollander says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

      Hideous and stupid. All that could be worse is a Leftist bent.

      Reply
    45. Airborne869 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 11:00 am

      LIKE ISIS Kathy Griffin has THREATENED the American way of life…and Civility…!

      Reply
    46. DEEP STATE says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:59 am

      Anderson CIA Cooper should be next. GTFO

      Reply
    47. Max Dugan says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:59 am

      sites for sghts…..you need an edit bar along with so much else.

      Reply
    48. Steve Coffman says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:59 am

      Perhaps this is the turning point of the FALSE NEWS outlets. I hope Trump has them on the run. The Secret Service needs to do a sit down with her. This has to stop.

      Reply
    49. M Garard says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:59 am

      More needs to be done to send a message loud and clear to the loonie leftists. Sensible people will vote with their wallets. Anywhere that this comedic trash shows up should be banned and sponsors pulled just as they did to the No Spin Zone host.

      Reply
    50. Nancy Rush says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:58 am

      Kathy Griffin is just another one of the ignorant and totally disgusting liberal gutter-rats of the left. She should go to jail and pay a huge fine for her actions against our president, like the man that threatened Obama was jailed. Griffin has no shame or brains, apparently. She is sick to the core. I have a good name for people like her, but, I won’t say it in here. Trump is too good to wipe his feet on the likes of her.

      Reply
    See All 158 Comments

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad