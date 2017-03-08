CNN relied in the months before the recent Presidential election on a former Trump advisor, Corey Lewandowski, for perspective from Americans who supported the then-Republican candidate for President. Now the network will seek similar help from Jason Miller, a Trump campaign official who had been slated to take on a larger communications role at The White House.

CNN confirmed Miller’s appointment, which was mentioned during an internal meeting among staffers at the Time Warner-owned cable-news outlet on Wednesday.

More to come…