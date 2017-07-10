CNN Strikes New Hulu Deal for CNN Films, CNN Original Series

W. Kamau Bell, John Walsh and Lisa Ling will join a parade that brings content from CNN to Hulu’s streaming-video service.

CNN and Hulu have struck a new content deal that will bring six series and two films produced by the Time Warner-owned cable-news outlet to the SVOD service, which is jointly owned by Comcast, 21st Century Fox, and Walt Disney. CNN’s parent controls a minority stake. This is the first such deal between CNN and Hulu for CNN Films, CNN’s nonfiction documentaries, and the second deal with CNN Original Series, the network’s brand for nonfiction series.

“This is a broad partnership, which I think will bring a lot of new viewers and fans to the content we’ve been putting out there.” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development at CNN Worldwide, in an interview. The deal “does monetize the content and also extends the lifetimes of these series, which we feel are very, very high quality non-fiction series, and they can live on in multi-platform venues. It’s creatively satisfying to keep them out in front of people and keeping the conversation about them going.”

The new deal includes the film “9/11 Fifteen Years Later,” a co-production with Goldfish Pictures, available now, and ‘The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House,’ a wholly original film production by the network, that will become available in July. CNN Films, launched in 2012, marks its fifth year anniversary later this year.

CNN Original Series previously sold streaming rights to Hulu for “Race for the White House” from executive producers Kevin Spacey and Dana Brunetti. This expanded deal for series content includes the first season of “The History of Comedy”; the first two seasons of “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell”; the first three seasons of “This is Life with Lisa Ling”; the first sesason of “Declassified: Untold Stories of American Spies“; the first three seasons of “The Hunt with John Walsh”; and the first season of “Crimes of the Century.” The majority of the content will become available to Hulu subscribers on a rolling basis this summer, with the exception “United Shades” and “The History of Comedy,” which will become available this winter.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with a trusted brand like CNN,” said Lisa Holme, Hulu’s head of content acquisition, in a prepared statement. “Their powerful story-telling is best in class and we are very happy to offer even more of their programming to Hulu viewers.”

The two CNN Films show enterprise reporting in a documentary setting. In “9/11 Fifteen Years Later,”CNN Films collaborated with Gédéon and Jules Naudet and retired NYC firefighter James Hanlon for this anniversary edition of their “9/11,”recalling survivors’ stories of Sept. 11, 2001, and their lives since. The film features an introduction by actor and producer Denis Leary. In “The End: Inside the Last Days of the Obama White House,” CNN Films captures the twilight days of the Obama White House, featuring the voices of press secretary Josh Earnest, advisor Valerie Jarrett, speech writer Cody Keenan, chief usher Angella Reid, First Lady chief of staff Tina Tchen, and others.