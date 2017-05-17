CNN Adds ‘Kennedy,’ ‘Patty Hearst’ Documentary Series

CNN continues to add to its library of original documentary programming, and said it would add five new original non-fiction series to its schedule in 2018. HLN, a sister cable outlet, plans to add a new original series next year as well.

The new CNN series are:

*Detroit 1963: Once in a Great City (working title): Executive produced by Anthony Bourdain and Lydia Tenaglia this four-part series fpcuses on the history of Detroit, particularly at its high point. The docuseries, produced by Zero Point Zero, will take viewers back to a time in America when people believed in the power and goodness of big corporations, had high hopes for racial parity, and looked to institutions like unions and the government to solve their problems.

*American Heiress: The Patty Hearst Story: Executive produced by Jeffrey Toobin and Bat Bridge Entertainment, this six-part series follows the transformation of Patricia Hearst from heiress to terrorist. The docuseries is based on Toobin’s book, “American Heiress: The Wild Saga of the Kidnapping, Crimes and Trial of Patty Hearst.”

*1968: The Year That Changed America (working title): Executive produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goeztman, Kirk Sudaski (Playtone) and Mark Herzog and Christopher G. Cowen (Herzog & Company), this four-part series looks back at 1968, a year marked by seismic shifts in American politics, social movements, global relations and cultural icons who forever changed the modern-day landscape.

*Kennedys: An American Dynasty (working title): This six part series from Raw TV reveals how personal relationships within the Kennedy dynasty shaped national and global events from the Cold War to the Wall Street crash. Louise Norman and Eamon Hardy serve as executive producers.

*Pope (working title): This six-part series from Nancy Glass Productions and Rearrange TV, goes inside the Vatican to reveal the true power held by popes throughout the ages.. Nancy Glass and Randy Cousman serve as executive producers.

CNN said it had renewed “Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” (Zero Point Zero); “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell” (Main Event Media/All3Media America); “This is Life With Lisa Ling” (part2); “The History of Comedy” (Hazy Mills/Herzog & Company); “Believer with Reza Aslan” (Whalerock Industries); “The Wonder List with Bill Weir” (CNN) and “The Hunt with John Walsh” (Zero Point Zero).

HLN will develop for 2018 a five-part series called “Unmasking A Killer.” The program takes viewers inside the investigation, the case files and the mind of The Golden State Killer – a man believed to be the most prolific uncaught rapist and serial killer in the nation. The series is executive produced by Joke Fincioen and Biagio Messina of Joke Productions with supervising producer Todd Lindsey and is expected debut in the first quarter of 2018.