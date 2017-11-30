CNN Fires ‘State of the Union’ Producer After Complaints From Co-Workers

CNN has fired senior producer Teddy Davis following complaints from co-workers about inappropriate behavior.

CNN confirmed in a statement that Davis had been let go. “A comprehensive investigation was conducted as soon as this matter was brought to our attention,” CNN said in a statement. “The behavior attributed to Mr. Davis does not align with the standards and values of CNN and Mr. Davis is no longer with the company.”

Specifics surrounding Davis’ departure were unclear. A source said some co-workers said Davis made them uncomfortable at times but he was not accused of any physical acts of harassment. CNN declined to elaborate. Davis was not immediately available for comment.

Davis, who joined CNN in 2015, worked primarily on the Sunday morning public affairs program “State of the Union” hosted by Jake Tapper. He previously served as deputy director of political coverage for ABC News.

News of Davis’ departure came the same day the TV news world was rocked by the firing of Matt Lauer, longtime co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” following allegations of sexual harassment and assault from multiple women.