CNN Fires Kathy Griffin From New Year’s Show After Donald Trump Beheading Stunt

Donald Trump Kathy Griffin
CNN has fired Kathy Griffin from their annual New Year’s Eve program, which she cohosted with anchor Anderson Cooper.

The network just made the announcement via Twitter.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” the CNN Public Relations account tweeted.

The termination comes one day after the comedienne posted a photo and video of her holding a fake severed head of President Donald Trump.

She later apologized for the photo, saying it went too far, and removed it.

Trump tweeted about the photo early on Wednesday, writing that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself.”

“My children, especially my 11-year-old son Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

CNN issued a statement on Tuesday night, condemning Griffin’s video and saying that they were evaluating New Year’s Eve plans.

While that date is far away, the network was under pressure to take action. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted at Jake Tapper:

Anderson Cooper, who has co-hosted the New Year’s Eve telecasts with Griffin for the past decade, said that he was “appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

    1. GeorgeWebb says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:53 am

      Seth Rich was killed by the liberal/neocon elite. Not going away.

    2. porchhound says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Consequences are rare in her world. Maybe this will send a message to those of notoriety who foment violence against people in politics they despise.

    3. Earnest Evanston says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Anyone notice that Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders said nothing about Kathy Griffin holding a severed President Trump head? They condone Griffin’s actions through their silence.

      VOTE OUT ALL DEMOCRATS!!!!

    4. Chaplain Paula Tolefree says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Thank you for the invitation. God bless you all. Amen

    5. millerfilm says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Excellent!

    6. rightstuff1944 says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:52 am

      Until some folks go to prison for sedition, treason and subversive acts against this country, this idiocy will continue. We need to re-establish the House Committee on Un-American Activities, and start the investigations with Barack Obama and his creepy “Organizing for Action”.

      Reply
    7. Geoffrey S Grider says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:51 am

      CALL CNN TO DEMAND KATHY GRIFFIN’S REMOVAL: The anti-Trump liberals have exhibited a seemingly endless display of violent protests, cars set on fire, with Trump supporters beaten and bloodied, and store windows smashed. This is not free speech, this is domestic terrorism that has held our nation hostage for the past 6 months, and it has to stop. Call CNN – 1 (404) 827-1500 – and demand that Kathy Griffin be removed from their yearly New Year’s Eve television broadcast. http://www.nowtheendbegins.com/secret-service-opens-investigation-kathy-griffin-photoshoot-called-president-trumps-beheading/

    8. Memetic Mages says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:49 am

      Hollywood is now left to degenerancy! Vulgairty is all they have left. This has nothing to do w politics or Trump. It’s a culture war! And a new truth aestehtic will win. Hollywood is won’t know what hit them when we get done with them! Join in the experience http://Dnew.site 7.7.17

    9. Shrugged says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:49 am

      I feel soooo soory for this A-list actress/commedienne who undressed last year on TV for the New Years eve gala. It was cheap, classless, and gross. I think CNN was looking for an excuse to fire her anyway.

    10. Keith says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:49 am

      Oh, good. Then I might watch it this year. Couldn’t stand her even before this stupidity.

    11. William says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:49 am

      CNN wasn’t suddenly being righteous. The thing about this is that CNN probably loved what she did.
      It’s just that they realize that if they make their real feelings about it known, they’ll loose whatever credibility they have left with people who haven’t yet figured that they are really “The Crapper News Network” (CNN), “Spreading Manure All Over The World!”

    12. Please Advise says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:49 am

      To behead anything for pleasure is a sure sign of mental illness.

    13. Manuel Garcia says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:49 am

      Thank you, CNN…

    14. bob she says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

      Drop her a note and let her know if you accept her apology.
      Kathy Griffin
      11782 Southampton Ct.
      Los Angeles, CA 90077

    15. William says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

      Griffin should be extremely glad that she lives in America. If she had done this in many other countries, they would have beheaded her for real! But then I’m sure she wouldn’t have done that in another country. You see, people like Griffin are always sniveling cowards.

    16. NormalPerson says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

      She’ll end up being embraced and praised by Stephen Colbert and become a regular on MSNBC

    17. Tom Harris says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

      Thank you CNN. Yesterday, my 9 year old son saw the photo on TV when I was in another room and gasped frantically and began crying. It still infuriates me today what she did to my son.

      • me says:
        May 31, 2017 at 10:53 am

        He gasped frantically and began crying because he suddenly realized his mother leaves him in front of a TV tuned to CNN. (How does he feel about tornado coverage?)

    18. Eileen Finnin Hargrove says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:47 am

      She also did commercials for Squatty Potty and they dumped her today.

    19. JOSE says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:46 am

      CRAPPY NEWS NETWORK FIRED HER?? THEY PROBABLY PAID TO HAVE THE HEAD MADE..THEY ARE LEFTIST DEMOC RAT SUB HUMAN SOUL LESS AMERICA HATERS SAME AS HER AND ALL DEMOC RATS ,WHY WOULD THEY FIRE HER?? THERE HAS GOT TO NE MORE TO THIS STORY.

    20. patricksarsfield says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:46 am

      Maybe this will be the start of the Left recovering its sanity. The Left has become so bizarre in its hatred of Trump. It really needs to wear ideological “sackcloth and ashes” and beg America forgiveness for its hateful behavior.

    21. Eileen Finnin Hargrove says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:46 am

      Karma!

    22. Jay Michaud says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:45 am

      Good! Now if they can start producing a “News” channel, ratings might go up for them. But explaining basic TV to a Libtard is like trying to get the Hildabeast to understand she is a has been. Or, to get the Hollywood elite to just shut up. It is never going to happen.

    23. jack says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:45 am

      Kathy Griffin …. and this is CNN.

    24. Vern says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:45 am

      It’s fine to not agree with our president but the current times have turned totally disrespectful. I’m happy to see CNN fire this woman.

    25. Jack Inmanz says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:44 am

      OK, Kathy. You are officially more disgusting than Lena Dunham. Now both of you just go away.

    26. JESSICA S NAPLES FL says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:44 am

      it’s about time CNN did something right!jessix@embarqmail.com

    27. Pedophiles variety says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:44 am

      And the left continues its downspiral.

    28. Shrugged says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:44 am

      Griffin is a walking pussy hat. Bout time she had he comeuppance. Now it is time to do the same to the hateful Michael Moore and Rosie Odonnell.

    29. Frank Tagliano says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:43 am

      bet she takes back her fake apology now.

    30. moderncicero says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:43 am

      My God she terrorized Trump’s son. She scared the hell out of him. This was not speech, this was terrorism. Faking someone young into thinking you might have killed their father is terrorism. She needs to face legal penalties.

    31. Lisa says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:43 am

      The whole thing is stupid. Frankly, Trump isn’t worth getting fired over.

    32. Chris says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:43 am

      And any other network that shows anything by her should be sued for sedition. Dear Kathy, you can always be a Walmart greeter. Just keep your trap shut.

    33. Dani says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:43 am

      This is now a stunt by CNN. It has fired and hired Kathy many times already.

    34. jnobfan says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:43 am

      She really is more hideous than the bloody head

    35. Bean says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:42 am

      CNN is over the top CRAZY!!!!!!
      Just turn it off you’ll feel better.

    36. snip says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:42 am

      Took them too long to do the right thing.

      • Mendy Mendelbaum says:
        May 31, 2017 at 10:51 am

        Good point. In November Clinton News Network will says they have forgiven her and she’ll be back on the air with her Halloween mask face.

    37. Patricia Whitty says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:42 am

      Lots can happen between now and New Year’s Eve. We’ll see if CNN sticks to their guns

    38. Tom says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:42 am

      The first correct thing they’ve done in a while.

    39. Cc Brown says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:42 am

      It is about time. go home Kathy and crawl back under your rock.

    40. Donna Chan says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:42 am

      This election has exposed the Democrats for the hate mongrels they truly are.

      Liberals are sick people. They have no morals or ethics. Obama and his liberal cronies hate the Constitution and free market capitalism. They do nothing but bleed the middle class dry.

      My tax rate is 40% and my healthcare is now $700 per month thanks to Obamacare. My car insurance is still just $25/month (thanks to Insurance Panda), but if you look at Democrat strongholds like Detroit and New Orleans, where car insurance will run you $300+ per month, it’s easy to be pessimistic about the future of the United Socialist States of America.

      The cultural Marxists have really done a number on Western youth, haven’t they? What a bunch of sick people.

    41. Cyndi parman says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:41 am

      Not enough! She should be incarcerated!

    42. Sherry Boynton Contreras says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:41 am

      She removed it? A lot of good that did now that it’s all over the place.

    43. Mike Morales says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:41 am

      Where she belongs, unemployed.

    44. Curly Bill says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:41 am

      Well . . . BYE!

    45. Chris says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:41 am

      She’s disgusting. Good riddance. Could be interesting if she gets locked up for this one. Probably isn’t covered by free speech.

    46. MerryMarjie says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Sometimes, in trying to be funny or topical or edgy, comedians go out of control, and apparently Kathy Griffin slipped her borders and went out of bounds. I am pretty disgusted with Trump, but even I don’t condone THAT kind of humor.

    47. Reba says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:37 am

      Yay! Now if CBS would acknowledge Colbert does an offensive show every night and do something about him.

      • Frank says:
        May 31, 2017 at 10:43 am

        You mean the funny guy who just started beating Fallon in the ratings? Yeah, they’re gonna fire him real soon…

    48. Jiminy Critic says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:36 am

      RIP, Kathy Griffin. Stupid stunt on her part.

    49. vilewoman says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:36 am

      Smart move. This woman is vile.

    50. Inspector clouseau says:
      May 31, 2017 at 10:35 am

      CNN ?? Nobody watches that garbage network anyways. Surprised they didn’t hire her to replace Anderson, Mr.Green screen Pooper.

