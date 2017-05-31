CNN Fires Kathy Griffin From New Year’s Show After Donald Trump Beheading Stunt

CNN has fired Kathy Griffin from their annual New Year’s Eve program, which she cohosted with anchor Anderson Cooper.
The network just made the announcement via Twitter.
“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program,” the CNN Public Relations account tweeted.
The termination comes one day after the comedienne posted a photo and video of her holding a fake severed head of President Donald Trump.
She later apologized for the photo, saying it went too far, and removed it.
Trump tweeted about the photo early on Wednesday, writing that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself.”
“My children, especially my 11-year-old son Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”
CNN issued a statement on Tuesday night, condemning Griffin’s video and saying that they were evaluating New Year’s Eve plans.
While that date is far away, the network was under pressure to take action. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted at Jake Tapper:
Anderson Cooper, who has co-hosted the New Year’s Eve telecasts with Griffin for the past decade, said that he was “appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”
Consequences are rare in her world. Maybe this will send a message to those of notoriety who foment violence against people in politics they despise.
Anyone notice that Obama, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders said nothing about Kathy Griffin holding a severed President Trump head? They condone Griffin’s actions through their silence.
Excellent!
I feel soooo soory for this A-list actress/commedienne who undressed last year on TV for the New Years eve gala. It was cheap, classless, and gross. I think CNN was looking for an excuse to fire her anyway.
Oh, good. Then I might watch it this year. Couldn’t stand her even before this stupidity.
CNN wasn’t suddenly being righteous. The thing about this is that CNN probably loved what she did.
To behead anything for pleasure is a sure sign of mental illness.
Thank you, CNN…
Griffin should be extremely glad that she lives in America. If she had done this in many other countries, they would have beheaded her for real! But then I’m sure she wouldn’t have done that in another country. You see, people like Griffin are always sniveling cowards.
She’ll end up being embraced and praised by Stephen Colbert and become a regular on MSNBC
Thank you CNN. Yesterday, my 9 year old son saw the photo on TV when I was in another room and gasped frantically and began crying. It still infuriates me today what she did to my son.
She also did commercials for Squatty Potty and they dumped her today.
Maybe this will be the start of the Left recovering its sanity. The Left has become so bizarre in its hatred of Trump. It really needs to wear ideological “sackcloth and ashes” and beg America forgiveness for its hateful behavior.
Karma!
Kathy Griffin …. and this is CNN.
It’s fine to not agree with our president but the current times have turned totally disrespectful. I’m happy to see CNN fire this woman.
OK, Kathy. You are officially more disgusting than Lena Dunham. Now both of you just go away.
And the left continues its downspiral.
bet she takes back her fake apology now.
My God she terrorized Trump’s son. She scared the hell out of him. This was not speech, this was terrorism. Faking someone young into thinking you might have killed their father is terrorism. She needs to face legal penalties.
The whole thing is stupid. Frankly, Trump isn’t worth getting fired over.
But he’s worthy of beheading in your twisted mind? Thanks for clearing that up.
This is now a stunt by CNN. It has fired and hired Kathy many times already.
Took them too long to do the right thing.
Lots can happen between now and New Year’s Eve. We’ll see if CNN sticks to their guns
The first correct thing they’ve done in a while.
This election has exposed the Democrats for the hate mongrels they truly are.
Not enough! She should be incarcerated!
She removed it? A lot of good that did now that it’s all over the place.
Where she belongs, unemployed.
She’s disgusting. Good riddance. Could be interesting if she gets locked up for this one. Probably isn’t covered by free speech.
Sometimes, in trying to be funny or topical or edgy, comedians go out of control, and apparently Kathy Griffin slipped her borders and went out of bounds. I am pretty disgusted with Trump, but even I don’t condone THAT kind of humor.
Yay! Now if CBS would acknowledge Colbert does an offensive show every night and do something about him.
You mean the funny guy who just started beating Fallon in the ratings? Yeah, they’re gonna fire him real soon…
RIP, Kathy Griffin. Stupid stunt on her part.
Smart move. This woman is vile.
