CNN Refuses to Air Donald Trump Ad That Labels Media ‘Fake News’

CNN has refused to run an ad made by President Donald Trump’s team due to its labeling of several prominent news anchors as “fake news.”

The ad was made to celebrate Trump’s first 100 days in office, including a list of things he has accomplished since his inauguration. The narrator in the ad then says, “You wouldn’t know it from watching the news.” It then features images of CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow, and others along with the graphic reading “fake news.”

“CNN requested that the advertiser remove the false graphic that the mainstream media is ‘fake news,'” CNN said in a statement. “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”

Michael Glassner, the executive director of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. called CNN’s refusal to air the ad “shamful.”

“It is absolutely shameful to see the media blocking the positive message that President Trump is trying to share with the country,” Glassner said in a statement. “It’s clear that CNN is trying to silence our voice and censor our free speech because it doesn’t fit their narrative.”

Trump has frequently sparred with the media both during his campaign and since taking office. He recently refused to attend the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, opting instead for a campaign-style rally in Pennsylvania.

“As you know there is another big gathering taking place tonight in Washington D.C.,” he told the crowd at the rally. “A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a Washington ballroom right now.”

You can watch the ad below.