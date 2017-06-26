CNN Journalists Resign Over Retracted Story About Trump-Russia Ties

Three CNN editorial staffers have resigned in the wake of last week’s retracted story that suggested a questionable link between an ally of President Trump and a Russian investment fund.

Thomas Frank, Eric Lichtblau and Lex Haris resigned in the wake of the story posted on CNN’s website that had to be retracted on Friday. CNN also issued an apology to the subject of the story, Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci.

Frank, an on-air reporter for “CNN Investigates” who wrote the story, and Lichtblau are veteran print reporters who joined CNN amid the expansion of the cable news powerhouse’s digital news operations. Haris had been with CNN since 2001, and was recently tapped to lead its newly formed investigative unit. Lichtblau, who earned a Pulitzer Prize for his work at the New York Times in 2006, came to CNN as an editor just a few months ago.

“On Friday, CNN retracted a story published by my team. As Executive Editor of that team, I have resigned,” Haris said in a statement, according to CNN. “I’ve been with CNN since 2001, and am sure about one thing: This is a news organization that prizes accuracy and fairness above all else. I am leaving, but will carry those principles wherever I go.”

CNN said the catalyst for the resignations was the fact that the Scaramucci story did not go through the standard review process by fact-checkers before it was posted. CNN reported that the breakdown in workflow “disturbed” CNN executives.

    1. Weary says:
      June 26, 2017 at 5:15 pm

      We have a new “Teflon Don” in office.

      Reply
    2. Mike says:
      June 26, 2017 at 5:07 pm

      I see all sides when it comes to politics, and I always felt CNN supported Trump’s movement (24/7/365) just as much as the other networks. Anderson Cooper never challenged anyone, Republican or Democrat, regardless of what they would say. One person would spin their side’s point of view, the other side would give their spin, and Anderson Cooper spun his way to a nice new contract. $$ :)

      Reply
      • Bob Smiles says:
        June 26, 2017 at 5:19 pm

        You’re serious? Are you actually serious? You think CNN has been supportive of Trump’s whole campaign? Have we been watching the same news station? When even the shareholders of the company were getting annoyed with the level of bias against Trump a few weeks ago, you know something’s up.

        Reply
    3. Dave J says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:58 pm

      That’s right! Fox news the network that tells right wingers what they want to hear is a much more valid new network.

      Reply
    4. Janice says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      Great job, Zuck. CNN is now a laughing stock.

      Reply
      • Dave J says:
        June 26, 2017 at 4:55 pm

        But at the same time, you still believe Fox news when they refused to acknowledge they sexually harassed more than 50 different women…yes?

        Reply
        • Steve says:
          June 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm

          Nobody is talking about FOX news but you, Dave. You are as bad as the Right who bring Obama into every conversation about Trump…and as bad as the Left who brought Bush into every conversation about Obama. Stay on topic.

    5. Dave J says:
      June 26, 2017 at 4:56 pm

      But at the same time, it’s still okay if Trump and Fox news or the ppl of the right spread contradictions about other ppl right? Then it takes all kinds.

      Reply
