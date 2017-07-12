TNT Renews ‘Claws’ For Season 2

Ahead of its August 13 season finale, TNT has renewed manicurist drama “Claws” for a second season, debuting in 2018.

“Look out Manatee County, these ladies are coming back for more!” Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said in a statement. “These strong-willed, hilarious women represent the diverse voices this network is all about. “Claws” has certainly struck a chord with audiences and continues to attract new viewers each week.”

Mid-way through its first season, “Claws” reaches a multi-platform audience of 6.3 million viewers per episode across TNT’s linear, digital, mobile and on-demand platforms, averaging 1.1 million adults 18-49 in linear Live + 7. The series is ranking as cable’s #4 new drama with adults 18-49 and as cable’s #4 most socially engaging primetime dramas.

Coming from Warner Horizon Scripted television, “Claws” follows the rise of those working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County, where it isn’t all polish and pretty colors. The series stars Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, with Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris. The series is executive-produced by Rashida Jones, Will McCormack, showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois and director Howard Deutch. Series creator Eliot Laurence serves as co-executive producer. “Claws” is produced by Jones and McCormack’s Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Turner’s Studio T.

New episodes of “Claws” premiere across TNT platforms Sundays at 9pm.