‘Cinderella’ Stars Richard Madden, Holliday Grainger Reunite in ‘Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams’

Richard Madden and Holliday Grainger have been cast in the upcoming Amazon anthology series “Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams,” Variety has learned.

The 10-episode sci-fi series is based on the short stories of Philip K. Dick, with each episode serving as a standalone narrative in the vein of “Black Mirror.”

Madden and Grainger will appear in the episode “The Hood Maker.” It is set in a world without advanced technology and where mutant telepaths have become humanity’s only mechanism for long distance communication. But their powers have unintended consequences and when the public begins to embrace mysterious, telepath-blocking hoods, two detectives are brought in to investigate.

The two actors previously appeared together in the 2015 live-action remake of Disney’s “Cinderella,” as well as the BBC TV movie adaptation of “Lady Chatterly’s Lover.” Madden will play Agent Ross in the episode and Grainger will play Honor. Anneika Rose has also been cast in the episode as Mary. Matthew Graham wrote the episode with Julian Jarrold directing.

They join previously announced cast members in other episodes including Timothy Spall, Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong, Anna Paquin, Terence Howard, Steve Buscemi, Greg Kinnear, Mireille Enos, and Bryan Cranston.

Both British and American writers are working on adapting Dick’s work for the small screen, including Jack Thorne, Ronald D. Moore, Michael Dinner, Tony Grisoni, Matthew Graham, David Farr, Dee Rees, and Travis Beacham. Cranston serves as an executive producer on the series. He also currently appears in and executive produces the series “Sneaky Pete” for Amazon, and recently landed a series order from the streamer for “The Dangerous Book for Boys.”

This is the second Dick project at Amazon, with the first being “The Man in the High Castle,” which recently released its second season. Shortly after the release, Amazon announced they were renewing the show for a third season.

Commissioned by Channel 4, who will air the series later this year in the for U.K. and by Amazon for the U.S., Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions and Dinner of Rooney McP Productions are executive producing alongside Cranston and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment, Isa Dick Hackett, Kalen Egan and Christopher Tricarico of Electric Shepherd Productions, David Kanter and Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content Entertainment, Lila Rawlings and Marigo Kehoe of Left Bank Pictures, Don Kurt and Kate DiMento in association with Sony Pictures Television.