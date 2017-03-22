Chuck Barris, who hosted “The Gong Show” and created “The Dating Game” and “The Newlywed Game,” died Tuesday of natural causes in Palisades, N.Y., his publicist confirmed. He was 87.

His autobiography, “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” was made into a film directed by George Clooney and starred Sam Rockwell as Barris. In the book, he claimed to have worked for the CIA as an assassin during the 1960s and ’70s, a claim which the CIA denied.

The multi-talented game show creator was also a songwriter, writing songs such as “Palisades Park.”

He is survived by his wife, Mary.

Donations may be made to the New York Police Foundation.

more to come…