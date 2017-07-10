Christina Hendricks to Star in NBC Drama ‘Good Girls’

TV Reporter @EWagmeister
Christina Hendricks Good Girls NBC
David Buchan/Variety/REX Shutterstock

Christina Hendricks has been cast in NBC’s upcoming drama “Good Girls,” Variety has learned.

The “Mad Men” alum joins the series in the role originally set for Kathleen Rose Perkins, who was recast. The pilot will reshoot with Hendricks on board, and the series will debut midseason.

In “Good Girls,” when three suburban moms — played by Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta — get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at toy gunpoint. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

The series has been described as a comedy-infused drama that mixes a little “Thelma & Louise” with a bit of “Breaking Bad.”

Related

GOOD GIRLS -- Pilot -- Pictured: (l-r) Retta as Ruby, Mae Whitman as Annie -- (Photo by: Justin Lubin/NBC)

NBC Orders Jenna Bans’ Crime Drama ‘Good Girls’ to Series, Lead Role to Be Recast

Alongside stars Hendricks, Whitman and Retta, the cast is rounded out by Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Izzy Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

“Good Girls” hails from Shondaland alum Jenna Bans, who created the series and will serve as executive producer with Jeannine Renshaw and Dean Parisot, who will direct the pilot. Universal Television is the studio.

Hendricks starred on “Mad Men” for its entire run. Since, she has appeared on Sundance’s “Hap and Leonard” and Comedy Central’s “Another Period.” She is repped by ICM, Link Entertainment and attorney Howard Fishman at Hirsch Wallerstein.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad