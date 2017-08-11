USA Orders Season 6 of ‘Chrisley Knows Best,’ Adds 18 Episodes to Season 5

Chrisley Knows Best USA
Courtesy of USA

USA Network can’t get enough of “Chrisley Knows Best.” The cabler has renewed the unscripted series for a sixth season, and it has added 18 episodes to the order for Season 5, which begins the second half of its run on Sept. 12.

The extended order brings the Season 5 tally to 26 episodes. The season will wrap with a two-part Christmas special. “Chrisley Knows Best” revolves around the helicopter parenting antics of Todd Chrisley, dubbed the “patriarch of perfection” who heads a large family that recently relocated to Nashville from Atlanta.

The first half of season five averaged 3.2 million viewers for USA Network in Nielsen’s live-plus-7 ratings, making it one of the channel’s most-watched original series.

USA will again serve up eight episodes of the after-show “According to Chrisley,” hosted by Todd Chrisley.

“Chrisley Knows Best” hails from Maverick TV and All3Media America. Chrisley, Adam Greener, Simon Knight, Jim Sayer, and Greg Lipstone are executive producers. “According to Chrisley” comes from the same shop and is exec produced by Chrisley, Knight, Lipstone and Corin Nelson.

