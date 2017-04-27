Former ‘Bachelor’ Chris Soules Lawyers Up After Fatal Car Accident

Two days after Chris Soules was involved in a fatal car accident, leaving one dead, the former star of “The Bachelor” has obtained a legal team to represent him in the tragic case, Variety has learned.

Soules, who starred on the ABC dating series in 2015, has retained attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown, and Gina Messamer of the Des Moines, Iowa, law firm Parrish Kruidenier to represent him.

In a letter from his legal team, obtained by Variety, Soules’ attorneys say they have recognized the heightened level of interest in the case because of their client’s “celebrity status,” but have asked that members of the public “do not prejudge this case based on media coverage.” His attorneys are considering a gag order to “prevent further misinformation from prejudicing Soules’ right to a fair trial.”

On Tuesday, TMZ broke the news that Soules was involved in a fatal car accident and fled the scene, putting out a narrative of a hit-and-run accident. Following the tabloid’s report, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Variety that day that the reality star was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident — a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Soules was not charged with driving under the influence, but TMZ obtained court documents that allegedly indicate he was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the collision.

The accident occurred when Soules rear-ended a John Deere tractor with his pickup truck near Aurora in Buchanan County on Monday evening. Soules was uninjured and left the scene of the accident prior to law enforcement arriving. The person driving the tractor was identified as Kenneth Mosher, who was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Soules appeared at the Buchanan County Courthouse for his arraignment on Tuesday morning. He was released from Buchanan County Jail after posting a $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 2.

Later in the week, TMZ released audio tape of Soules’ 911 call, in which he can be heard saying that he checked the victim’s pulse, before allegedly fleeing.

In Thursday’s letter, Soules’ attorneys write, “Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect…While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived.”

Soules’ legal team is gathering all evidence and reviewing the facts of the collision, and have already filed a demand asking law enforcement to preserve any evidence. They are anticipating filing additional motions next week.

“His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher,” the letter reads.

The TV personality’s attorneys stated Soules will not be making any statements at this time and requests the privacy of his family and Mr. Mosher’s family. Through a letter from his legal team, Soules “offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family.”

ABC has declined to comment on anything regarding the case. Soules first appeared on “The Bachelorette,” then became “The Bachelor” on Season 19 and then competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”