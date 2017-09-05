Chris Pine to Star in Robert F. Kennedy Limited Series at Hulu

Chris Pine is set to star in a limited series about Robert F. Kennedy at Hulu, Variety has confirmed.

The series will be based on the Larry Tye biography “Bobby Kennedy: The Making Of A Liberal Icon.” Pine will also executive produce in addition to playing Kennedy.

Pine is coming off of a starring role in the megahit superhero film “Wonder Woman,” and has recently appeared in the critically-acclaimed “Hell or High Water” and “Star Trek Beyond,” the third entry in the rebooted “Star Trek” film franchise. He has played Capt. James T. Kirk in all three new “Star Trek” films. He will next be seen in the Ava DuVernay adaptation of “A Wrinkle in Time.” He has also partnered with “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins on the TNT limited series “One Day She’ll Darken,” which Pine will star in and executive produce.

Sony Pictures Television will produce the untitled RFK project in association with Overbrook Entertainment. Todd E. Kessler, co-creator of the Netflix drama “Bloodline,” will write and also executive produce. Overbrook’s James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett will also executive produce along with Tye.

This is not the first time Hulu has produced a series centered around a Kennedy. James Franco starred in the Hulu adaptation of “11.22.63,” about a man who travels through time in an attempt to stop the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Pine is reppted by CAA, John Carrabino Management, and Gendler & Kelly. Kessler is also repped by CAA, along with Robyn Meisinger, and attorney Jared Levine. Tye is repped by CAA and Kneerim & Williams. Overbrook is repped by CAA.

Deadline first reported this news.